Centre Extends West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta’s Tenure By 6 Months

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Centre extends West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta’s tenure by six months, ensuring continuity in leadership

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Narendra Modi at the BJP headquarters after the party’s win in West Bengal
Cheers All Around: Narendra Modi at the BJP headquarters after the party’s win in West Bengal | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari
Summary of this article

  • Tenure extension: The Centre approved a six-month service extension for West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta, extending his tenure until April 2027.

  • Cabinet approval: The decision was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) in the public interest.

  • Rule relaxation: The extension was granted by relaxing Rule 16(1) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a six-month extension in service for West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta, set to retire on October 31, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The Committee approved the extension of the 1992-batch IPS officer in public interest by relaxing Rule 16(1) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, he said.

Gupta was appointed the West Bengal police chief by the Election Commission in March before the assembly elections.

He had earlier received a six-month extension beyond his original superannuation date of April 30.

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