Jamshed Alam claimed four wickets in four balls in his first over against Saurashtra
He became the third bowler in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history to achieve the feat
Alam went on to complete a five-wicket haul in just nine balls across his next over
Jamshed Alam, who made his T20 debut for Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Saurashtra on Sunday, November 22, could have had little idea of what he was about to achieve just a few hours later.
The 23-year-old right-arm medium-fast bowler created history with almost every delivery against Saurashtra.
In Indore, Alam dismissed Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Ruchit Ahir, and Sammar Gajjar on consecutive deliveries in his first over to claim four wickets in four balls.
Indians To Take Four Wickets In Four Balls (T20)
Abhimanyu Mithun vs Haryana, November 2019
Darshan Nalkande vs Karnataka, November 2021
Jamshed Alam vs Saurashtra, November 2026
In doing so, he became just the third bowler in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history to achieve the feat, and the first debutant to do so. He then claimed a fifth wicket in his next over, becoming the fastest Indian to complete a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket, reaching the milestone in just nine balls.
Overall, Jamshed is the joint-third fastest to a five-for in men's T20s, trailing only Indonesia's Gede Priandana (six balls) and Finland's Mahesh Tambe (eight balls).
Railways Win The Match
Player of the Match Jamshed Alam's sensational spell powered Railways to a 29-run victory over Saurashtra.
Batting first, Railways posted 182/5 in their 20 overs, with opener Jayant Lakhan top-scoring with 47 off 39 balls.
Alam's early burst reduced Saurashtra to 30/6 before they slipped further to 57/8. However, Harvansh Pangalia held firm at the crease to keep Saurashtra's hopes alive, stitching together a 96-run stand for the ninth wicket. Harvansh remained unbeaten on 80, but Railways comfortably closed out the win.