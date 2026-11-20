Suryakumar Yadav credited his November 6 meeting with PM Narendra Modi for bringing him good fortune
The Mumbai batter has impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27
Retained by Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027, Suryakumar is targeting the title while eyeing a return to India's T20I side
India batter Suryakumar Yadav has looked back fondly on his November 6 meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the interaction as a lucky break that coincided with his return to form after a challenging spell with the bat.
Suryakumar, who attended the meeting with his family, said he had expected a brief interaction but was pleasantly surprised when the Prime Minister spent nearly 45 minutes with them.
Speaking at an event in New Delhi, where he was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award, the Mumbai batter shared details of their conversation.
"I think that meeting turned out to be very lucky. I started scoring runs again. But it was a very good meeting. We thought, it would be only for five minutes or 10 minutes, but he gave around 40-45 minutes to me and my family. So it was a very beautiful moment," Suryakumar told News18.
The conversation also moved beyond cricket, with Suryakumar curious about how Modi navigates the pressures and responsibilities of his position.
"Spoke to him about how he is handling all the situations. I mean, we play this game, and we feel under pressure, but I asked him how under pressure you are when you are dealing with all the situations. So he answered all the questions very nicely. So, it was a very light moment."
Suryakumar Yadav Rediscovers His Touch
The meeting with the Prime Minister came shortly before Suryakumar began producing encouraging performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27, where he is captaining Mumbai.
He announced his return to form with a blistering unbeaten 60 from just 21 deliveries against Hyderabad, striking six boundaries and five sixes.
The right-hander followed it up with another destructive knock, hammering 82 off 29 balls against Gujarat as Mumbai completed a 199-run chase in just 15.4 overs. He also contributed a brisk 25 against Goa.
The run of scores could prove significant for Suryakumar as he attempts to reclaim his place in India's T20I setup.
His international future came under scrutiny following a modest IPL 2026 campaign, during which he managed 269 runs across 13 innings. The leadership picture also changed in June, when the selectors named Shreyas Iyer as India's T20I captain.
Suryakumar has previously enjoyed considerable success at the international level. He captained India to their second consecutive T20 World Cup title in 2026 and finished the tournament with 242 runs from nine innings. His campaign included a crucial 84-run contribution against the USA.
Mumbai Indians Title Ambition
Beyond his ambitions with the national side, Suryakumar has already identified what he wants to achieve in the upcoming IPL season. The 36-year-old is keen to help Mumbai Indians return to the top of the competition in 2027.
"I want to win the latest IPL tournament, which is coming in 2027, for Mumbai Indians," he added.
A familiar face in the Mumbai Indians setup, Suryakumar has represented the franchise since 2018 in his second stint with the team. He had initially featured for Mumbai in 2012 before moving to Kolkata Knight Riders, where he spent three seasons.
Retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027, Suryakumar will look to carry his domestic form into the new season.