On November 20, 2009, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batter in cricket history to reach 30,000 international runs
He achieved the feat during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad
Seventeen years later, Tendulkar remains the only cricketer to breach the 30,000-run barrier
India resumed the fifth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka from their overnight score of 190/2. Gautam Gambhir was heading towards his century, while nightwatchman Amit Mishra was looking to maximise the opportunity to bat ahead of Sachin Tendulkar.
However, his efforts soon came to a close as he was dismissed by Angelo Mathews.
In walked the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar. Everything was set for him to play another remarkable innings as the pitch was dead and bowlers were finding it difficult to make things happen.
Gambhir completed his century on the dead track. He got out after scoring 114 off 230 balls, when Sachin was batting on 32.
There seemed to be an anticipation of something memorable. Sachin was nearing his fifty, though still a little way off, while VVS Laxman was new to the crease.
Amid the buildup, Chanaka Welegedara came to bowl the 88th over of the match. Tendulkar left the first delivery and clipped the second to deep square leg to complete a single.
With this single, everyone present at the stadium rose to their feet.
Still 75 runs away from a century and 15 runs away from a fifty, Tendulkar was greeted with thunderous applause as he became the first cricketer in the history of the game to scale the 30,000-run peak.
He went on to score a 43rd-century in the match.
He became the first cricketer to complete 30,000 runs in international cricket, and he still remains the only cricketer to do so.
Virat Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, remains the only active challenger as he is around 1,400 runs away.
Quick Redemption
The wicket may have been flat, but India were in a position of worry.
India were bowled out for 426 in the first innings, with Sachin Tendulkar bowled by Welegedara for 4. Sri Lanka went on to pile up mountains of runs and declared at 760/7, building a lead of 334 runs.
Sri Lanka needed ten wickets in a day and a half to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
However, a fightback from Gambhir and Sachin Tendulkar kept India in the match and helped avoid a glaring defeat.
The Breakdown
Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 as a 16-year-old prodigy in Karachi. Touted as the next big thing, few could have imagined that the teenager would go on to scale peaks never before seen in the sport.
Already into his 20th year of international cricket by then, Tendulkar had experienced everything the game had to offer, soaring highs, crushing lows, and everything in between.
Still, his hunger for runs remained insatiable, even after becoming the first batter to cross 17,000 ODI runs just weeks earlier.
At the time of reaching the 30,000-run landmark, Sachin had amassed 12,812 runs in Tests, 17,178 in ODIs, and 10 in T20Is.
Tendulkar played four more years of international cricket, marching past the 31,000, 32,000, 33,000, and 34,000-run marks before finishing his career with 34,357 international runs and a record 100 centuries.
Seventeen years on, no other batter has entered the territory Sachin crossed in 2009, a reminder of just how rare an enigma he truly was.