India finished Day 2 at 159/1, trailing New Zealand by 209 runs, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 52
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85 off 89 balls, sharing a 130-run opening stand with Rahul
New Zealand posted 368 all out, led by Henry Nicholls' unbeaten 175 and Glenn Phillips' 118
India had plenty to smile about at the end of Day 2 of the opening Test against New Zealand. After bowling out the hosts for 368, the visitors made a confident start with the bat, reaching 159/1 at stumps at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.
They still trail by 209 runs, but Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul have given them a solid platform to build on.
New Zealand resumed the day at 243/5, with Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips looking to extend their impressive partnership. The two continued from where they had left off, adding more than 200 runs for the sixth wicket and putting the Indian bowlers through a testing morning.
Phillips brought up his century, while Nicholls looked increasingly comfortable at the other end.
India finally got the breakthrough when Akash Deep rattled Phillips' off-stump, ending his knock at 118. New Zealand were 317/6 at lunch, but Nicholls was in no mood to let the innings slip away. He continued to hold one end together even as India began picking up wickets.
The visitors made better use of their opportunities in the second session. Prasidh Krishna dismissed Nathan Smith, Akash Deep got rid of Kyle Jamieson with a bouncer, and Jasprit Bumrah trapped Matt Henry in front.
Nicholls kept going, bringing up a magnificent unbeaten 175 before Anshul Kamboj dismissed Jacob Duffy to wrap up New Zealand's innings at 368.
India then needed their openers to negotiate a tricky spell against New Zealand's pace attack, and Jaiswal and Rahul did more than just survive. Both had early escapes, with New Zealand missing an LBW review against Rahul and Glenn Phillips putting down a catch off Jaiswal.
The openers made the most of those opportunities, putting together a 130-run stand.
Jaiswal was in particularly good touch, playing some lovely drives and taking on the bowlers whenever they offered him width. He raced to 85 off 89 balls, hitting 16 fours, and looked well on course for a hundred.
However, Matt Henry was convinced he had found an edge, and New Zealand's successful review confirmed the dismissal, bringing the opening partnership to an end.
Rahul carried on and brought up his first Test half-century against New Zealand, finishing unbeaten on 52 off 116 balls. Devdutt Padikkal joined him and looked comfortable during his unbeaten 16 off 35 deliveries.
India finished the day at 159/1, trailing New Zealand by 209 runs. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 52, while Devdutt Padikkal was on 16 at stumps. The pair will resume India's innings on Day 3.