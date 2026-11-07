Yashasvi Jaiswal Fires Warning Ahead Of Test Series Vs New Zealand With Back-To-Back Centuries

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 102 off 138 balls for India A against New Zealand A in Lincoln
The India opener followed his unbeaten 155 in Hagley with another fluent hundred
India A finished day one on 227/2 after rain cut short play, with Sai Sudharsan unbeaten on 77
Yashasvi Jaiswal has struck back-to-back centuries for India A against New Zealand A just before India begin their two-Test series against New Zealand. The India opening batter reached his latest hundred on Saturday, November 7, on the first day of the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A.
That gives India a timely boost ahead of the series. Jaiswal had already made an unbeaten 155 in the second match in Hagley and now carries that form into the final four-day game.
His latest effort came in Lincoln, where he again set the tone at the top. India will see that as a strong sign before the Test series begins, with Jaiswal looking settled and fluent against the New Zealand A attack.
Lincoln Century Charge
Jaiswal moved fast again. He made a 127-ball century in the third four-day game at Bert Surtcliffe Oval in Lincoln after his unbeaten 155 in Hagley in the previous match.
The 24-year-old hit 16 fours and two sixes. He brought up his hundred with two consecutive fours off Dean Foxcroft, underlining the aggressive approach that had kept New Zealand A under pressure.
The innings lost steam soon after. Jaiswal needed medical attention for cramps after reaching his century, and the pause may have broken his rhythm. He then fell trying to drive Danru Ferns and finished on 102 off 138 balls.
What Happened On Day 1
New Zealand A chose to field. After winning the toss, they sent India A in, but Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan quickly took control with very different methods.
Sudharsan played the longer game. He adopted a watchful Test-match approach, leaving and blocking well, while Jaiswal attacked and forced the bowlers onto the back foot. Jaiswal reached his hundred off 127 balls with back-to-back fours.
The opening pair put on 175 runs. After Jaiswal departed, Devdutt Padikkal made 15 before Jarrod McKay dismissed him. Rain then cut the day short, with Sudharsan unbeaten on 77 off 205 balls and Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on 12 as India closed on 227/2.
India have packed this game with senior players. A total of eight India Test regulars are involved in the third A match, including Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.
That gives the match added weight before the Test series starts. It is not just another A fixture but a live tune-up for several players in India’s red-ball set-up.
Play on Day 2 will start 30 minutes earlier to compensate for overs lost due to rain.