Yashasvi Jaiswal Fires Warning Ahead Of Test Series Vs New Zealand With Back-To-Back Centuries

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 7 November 2026 11:47 am

Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his second successive century for India A against New Zealand A on Saturday, November 7, at Bert Surtcliffe Oval in Lincoln, giving India a timely boost before the two-Test series begins. The opener made 102 off 138 balls after an unbeaten 155 in Hagley, while India A closed day one on 227/2

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 7 November 2026 11:47 am

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena