Vijay Sethupathi presenter at International Emmy Awards?

The Hollywood Reporter India reported that Sethupathi will be part of the ceremony that honours the best in international television from 2025. The 54th International Emmy Awards gala is scheduled for Monday, November 23, in Manhattan, New York City. India’s presence at this year’s ceremony goes beyond Sethupathi’s reported role, with two Indian titles also in contention in major categories.