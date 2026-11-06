Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly been named a presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards in Manhattan, New York City.
The ceremony is scheduled for Monday, November 23.
It will honour the best in international television from 2025.
Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi has reportedly been chosen as a presenter for the 54th International Emmy Awards. If confirmed, he will be the first Indian to hand out an award at the international television award show.
Vijay Sethupathi presenter at International Emmy Awards?
The Hollywood Reporter India reported that Sethupathi will be part of the ceremony that honours the best in international television from 2025. The 54th International Emmy Awards gala is scheduled for Monday, November 23, in Manhattan, New York City. India’s presence at this year’s ceremony goes beyond Sethupathi’s reported role, with two Indian titles also in contention in major categories.
Kavita Gupta reportedly played a key role in the move. Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, helped secure Sethupathi’s place at the awards.
Gupta earlier helped Vir Das land the host job at the 52nd International Emmy Awards in 2024, when he became the first Indian to host there.
India’s nominations at 54th International Emmy Awards
India has two entries in the race. SonyLIV’s sports drama series Real Kashmir Football Club is up for Best Drama Series, while Netflix’s Vir Das: Fool Volume has been nominated for Best Comedy Series at the 54th International Emmy Awards.
Real Kashmir Football Club is directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar. It stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul in key roles.
Both nominations give India representation in both scripted drama and comedy at the ceremony.
Global competition
The wider field is led by the United Kingdom, which landed 14 nominations. Brazil follows with nine nominations.
Real Kashmir Football Club will compete against A Thousand Blows from the UK, Carême from France and Menem from Argentina. Vir Das' comedy special is up against Argentina’s División Palermo Season 2, the UK’s Man vs Baby and Spain’s Old Dog, New Tricks.
Javier Cámara has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for Jakarta, alongside Ricardo Darín for The Eternaut, Ian Roberts for A Kind of Madness and Bobby Schofield for Unforgivable.
In the actress category, Mona Mina Leon bagged nominations for Holy Sh!t, Bárbara Mori for Lucca’s World, Park Ji-hyun for You and Everything Else and Sheridan Smith for I Fought the Law.