Dhanteras 2026: What Babul Supriyo, Soniya Bansal And Other Celebrities Plan To Buy

Actor Soniya Bansal is planning to buy gold jewellery this year. She revealed that she has been considering investing in a special piece for some time and feels Dhanteras is the right occasion. For her family, the festival is about bringing something auspicious home and celebrating together. "Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion to bring something new and positive into the house. This year, I am planning to buy gold jewellery, as I feel it is not just a traditional purchase but also a meaningful investment for the future. I have been thinking of investing in a beautiful piece of jewellery for quite some time, and Dhanteras feels like the perfect occasion. I have a soft corner for gold because of its connection with our traditions, but I also believe in being financially aware and exploring different investment options.