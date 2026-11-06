Dhanteras 2026: What Babul Supriyo, Soniya Bansal And Other Celebrities Plan To Buy

Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Purohit share their Dhanteras family traditions.
Babul Supriyo prioritises health alongside gold and financial investments.
Delnaaz Irani and Soniya Bansal reveal their Dhanteras shopping plans.
Dhanteras is traditionally associated with welcoming prosperity, good health and new beginnings. As families prepare for the festive occasion, buying gold, silver, jewellery and household items remains a popular custom. However, not everyone celebrates it with an elaborate shopping list. For some, a small purchase and a family puja are enough to mark the day.
Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festivities. The tradition of buying precious metals is associated with prosperity and good fortune, while the worship of Lord Dhanvantari also emphasizes health and well-being. This year, Outlook India reached out to television personalities, actors, and singer Babul Supriyo to find out what they are planning to buy or invest in and how their families celebrate the occasion.
What these celebrities are buying this Dhanteras:
1. Sayantani Ghosh: A gold or silver coin and a family puja
Television actor Sayantani Ghosh prefers keeping Dhanteras celebrations simple. She revealed that she and Anudaya visit Angadka Mandir for a small puja and purchase a gold or silver coin as a shagun. With no specific purchase planned this year, she intends to follow the same tradition.
"No, there aren't any particular shopping traditions that my family follows. As I mentioned, we keep the entire process very simple. Anudaya and I perform a small puja at Angadka Mandir and purchase either a gold or silver coin as a shagun. We don't have any specific purchases planned for this year; we usually prefer buying a gold coin, though sometimes we opt for silver.
That's the tradition I have been following. Apart from that, we also perform a puja at our home temple. This is how we celebrate Dhanteras every year, and I'll be following the same tradition tomorrow as well. Since I'll be shooting tomorrow, I'll perform the puja after my shoot."
2. Babul Supriyo: Investing wisely and prioritising good health
Singer Babul Supriyo views Dhanteras as an opportunity to make a thoughtful investment. While he would consider buying gold if prices are favourable, he does not have a specific purchase planned. He also believes that investing in one's health is as important as financial planning.
"For me, Dhanteras is an opportunity to make a thoughtful investment. If gold prices are favourable, I would certainly consider buying some gold. I don't have any specific purchase planned for this year; my approach is to invest wisely and at the right time. I don't attach any rigid religious significance to buying gold or silver on Dhanteras, but if my family wishes me to buy gold, whether it is one gram or ten grams, I would happily respect their sentiments and be part of the tradition.
I am more spiritual than religious, and I believe Dhanteras also reminds us of the importance of good health. The saying 'health is wealth' holds tremendous significance, especially as we grow older. I take my fitness seriously by playing football, working out regularly and eating right. I have been a teetotaller for the last 40 years and have never consumed alcohol. For me, investing in good health is just as important as financial investments because staying healthy allows us to enjoy life's simple pleasures and spend quality time with our loved ones."
3. Delnaaz Irani: Silver, home décor and financial stability
Actor Delnaaz Irani and her partner Percy plan to bring something beautiful into their home this Dhanteras, possibly a silver item or a classic home décor piece. Having experienced financial ups and downs earlier in her career, she now places greater importance on stability, emotional peace and practical investments. She also spoke about creating her own festive traditions despite Dhanteras not being part of the traditional Parsi religious calendar.
"For me, festivals are all about spreading positivity and welcoming good energy into the house. This Dhanteras, Percy and I are planning to invest in something beautiful for our home, perhaps a piece of silver or a classic home décor item. I have reached a stage in life where I value financial stability and emotional peace over materialistic things or expensive luxuries. Having experienced financial ups and downs early in my career, I now believe in building a secure future, enjoying relaxing holidays with Percy and keeping our home a happy space.
I absolutely love jewellery, especially timeless pieces, and buying a little gold or silver on Dhanteras feels auspicious. While I enjoy following the tradition, I also prefer making practical, long-term financial investments. Being Parsi, Dhanteras wasn't traditionally a part of our religious calendar, but living in Mumbai has made me embrace different festivals. Over the years, Percy and I have created our own traditions of cleaning the house, lighting it up and buying at least one new metallic object, usually a silver coin or a kitchen utensil, to welcome good luck, health and prosperity."
4. Soniya Bansal: Gold jewellery as a meaningful investment
Actor Soniya Bansal is planning to buy gold jewellery this year. She revealed that she has been considering investing in a special piece for some time and feels Dhanteras is the right occasion. For her family, the festival is about bringing something auspicious home and celebrating together. "Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion to bring something new and positive into the house. This year, I am planning to buy gold jewellery, as I feel it is not just a traditional purchase but also a meaningful investment for the future. I have been thinking of investing in a beautiful piece of jewellery for quite some time, and Dhanteras feels like the perfect occasion. I have a soft corner for gold because of its connection with our traditions, but I also believe in being financially aware and exploring different investment options.
For my family, Dhanteras is about bringing something auspicious home, whether it is gold, silver, or a household item. More than shopping, the festival is about welcoming prosperity, happiness and positivity into our lives. We love celebrating it together as a family and keeping our traditions alive."
5. Rohit Purohit: A meaningful purchase and family celebrations
Television actor Rohit Purohit plans to buy something meaningful for himself and his family, possibly gold or a useful household item. While he has not been saving for a particular purchase, he believes in thoughtful investments and continues to value the tradition of buying gold on Dhanteras.
"Dhanteras has always been a special occasion for me because it symbolises prosperity, positivity and new beginnings. This year, I am planning to buy something meaningful for myself and my family, possibly gold or something useful for the house. I believe that the significance of the occasion lies more in the thought and sentiment behind the purchase than its monetary value.
There is no particular purchase that I have been saving up for this year, but I do believe in making thoughtful investments. I prefer buying gold and jewellery on Dhanteras because it is a beautiful tradition and also holds long-term value. However, I am equally open to exploring other investments that make financial sense.
As far as family traditions are concerned, we like to keep things simple. We perform our puja together, seek blessings for prosperity and happiness, and make a small purchase as a shagun. For me, the most important part of Dhanteras is spending time with loved ones, expressing gratitude for what we have and welcoming the festive season with positivity. I feel these little traditions are what make festivals truly special."
A Festival Of Personal Traditions
From gold and silver coins to home décor and investments in good health, these celebrities have different ways of celebrating Dhanteras. While their shopping choices vary, a common thread runs through their responses: the importance of family, thoughtful spending and welcoming prosperity. For some, it is about keeping age-old traditions alive, while others have created their own ways of marking the occasion.