Dhanteras Wealth Horoscope: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

This year, Dhanteras falls on Friday, 6 November 2026. Dhanteras is the first day of the festival of Diwali and is seen as an auspicious day to buy gold, silver, utensils and other symbols of prosperity. Astrologers consider it to be an especially auspicious day for wealth-related intentions and purchases as it falls on a Friday, which is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with wealth, comfort and luxury. Astrology is guidance,, not guarantees. Use these predictions as a guide for your financial planning. Save consistently. Don't spend impulsively. When investing, assess your personal risk tolerance and financial objectives.