Pisces November 2026 Horoscope: Career Setbacks, Financial Caution, Love, Education & Health Forecast

When Jupiter is located in the sixth house, you and your partner are more likely to engage in disagreements, and there is also a possibility that you may grow apart from each other. Having Rahu in the twelfth house increases the likelihood that you and your spouse will engage in further conflicts, and it also increases the likelihood that you and your spouse will not have a shared understanding of each other. Because Rahu is located in the twelfth house, it is possible that you will need to make sacrifices in order to get better outcomes in your romantic and marital life. Due to the fact that Venus, the lord of the third and eighth houses, will be in your seventh and eighth houses, there are indicators that you may experience both positive and negative outcomes that are associated with this placement.