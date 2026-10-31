Pisces November 2026 Horoscope: Career Setbacks, Financial Caution, Love, Education & Health Forecast

The main planet, Rahu, in the twelfth house will fail in November 2026. Saturn, ruler of the eleventh and twelfth houses, will be in your first house, which is bad. Jupiter is in the sixth house. Saturn's unfavourable influence may make you sleepy and lethargic, which may upset you. Ketu's sixth-house placement will be beneficial. Saturn is midway through its Sade Sati in the first house. Saturn in the first house will keep you occupied and present work obstacles. Saturn's position makes your workspace uncomfortable this month. You may need to switch occupations to be happier. Some of you may receive on-site opportunities this month. Saturn in the first house from your Moon sign may boost career pressure, causing tension.
Rahu in the twelfth house and Ketu in the sixth house indicate mixed outcomes this month, both wins and losses. Rahu and Ketu might affect your finances, career, and growth. Jupiter, lord of the first and tenth houses, in the sixth house implies less success in work, health, and undertakings. You must prioritise your health this month. Venus, the lord of the third and eighth houses, will be in your seventh house from November 6 to November 22, 2026, and in your eighth house from November 22 to January 17, 2027. Mars rules the second and ninth houses in your sixth house from November 12, 2026, until January 13, 2027. Mercury in your eighth house rules the fourth and seventh houses from November 26 to December 2, 2026.
Let's read the November Monthly Horoscope 2026 to find out how November will affect your family, profession, health, and love.
Education:
November 2026 encourages Pisces students to trust their abilities while bringing greater discipline to their academic journey. The month may begin with a few distractions, but a more organised approach will help you regain focus and make meaningful progress. Students preparing for board examinations, entrance tests or competitive examinations should prioritise revision and regular practice. Your imaginative mind can help you understand complex subjects, particularly literature, psychology, arts and humanities. However, avoid relying solely on memory or last-minute preparation. Breaking lengthy lessons into smaller sections will make learning easier and more effective. Those planning to pursue higher education or apply to institutions may find November suitable for researching courses, reviewing eligibility criteria and completing application formalities.
Students considering studies abroad should carefully check documentation and deadlines. Consistent preparation will be more valuable than comparing your progress with others. Emotional sensitivity may occasionally affect your concentration. Avoid allowing personal concerns or excessive social media use to interrupt your study routine. Group discussions, guidance from teachers and exchanging ideas with classmates can help clear doubts. If results are slower than expected, treat them as an opportunity to identify areas that need improvement rather than losing confidence. Maintain a realistic timetable, get sufficient rest and practise mock tests regularly. Your creativity is an advantage, but discipline will turn your ideas into academic achievements. Parents should encourage independent thinking while offering support without creating unnecessary pressure.
Career, Business & Jobs:
As a result of Saturn, the planet that is responsible for careers, being in the first house, the monthly horoscope for November 2026 says that you may experience additional problems in your employment. Additionally, some of you may contemplate switching occupations in order to attain better levels of growth and greater levels of pleasure. Because Saturn is located in the first house, it is possible that you may lose the employment that you are now holding. Due to the fact that Saturn is located in the first house, it is possible that you will be subjected to additional pressure at work from your superiors.
This pressure will hinder you from obtaining good achievements in the month of November 2026. It is possible that you will incur large losses if you are in business because of the increasing pressure that your rivals are exerting on you. There is a possibility that your rivals may attempt to take advantage of you and damage your reputation in the business world. This may prevent you from becoming more profitable. There is a possibility that you will need to revise your previous company plans and use fresh and original approaches.
Financial:
Jupiter's position in the sixth house is causing your cash flow to be less than ideal this month, as indicated by the November Monthly Horoscope 2026. Additionally, it is possible that your spending may grow during this month. In the month of November 2026, while Rahu is in the twelfth house, you can find yourself struggling with wasteful expenditures. This month, Saturn is in the first house, which may encourage you to worry about things that aren't required, which may stress you out.
In light of the fact that you could have to deal with costs that aren't essential this month, you need to be more watchful and self-aware in order to maintain control over your financial situation. It is possible that you will need to obtain a loan in order to meet your costs and manage the situation in order to bring this unneeded spending under control. The presence of Ketu in the sixth house during this month, on the other hand, might be of assistance to you in your endeavours to successfully manage your circumstances and keep a good financial position.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
The placement of Saturn in the first house from your Moon sign will not offer you favourable outcomes, and you may find that your romantic and marital relationships become more tense on account of this. During this month, you should work on establishing harmony with your mate. Doing so can help your love life and marital life in general become calmer. This may be the answer that you are looking for. The planet Jupiter will be in the sixth house in November 2026, and you may be experiencing anxiety over your romantic and marital life during this time.
When Jupiter is located in the sixth house, you and your partner are more likely to engage in disagreements, and there is also a possibility that you may grow apart from each other. Having Rahu in the twelfth house increases the likelihood that you and your spouse will engage in further conflicts, and it also increases the likelihood that you and your spouse will not have a shared understanding of each other. Because Rahu is located in the twelfth house, it is possible that you will need to make sacrifices in order to get better outcomes in your romantic and marital life. Due to the fact that Venus, the lord of the third and eighth houses, will be in your seventh and eighth houses, there are indicators that you may experience both positive and negative outcomes that are associated with this placement.
Health:
The monthly horoscope for November 2026 indicates that if Rahu is located in the twelfth house, it will be difficult for you to maintain your health, and your comforts may become less reliable. At night, you could discover that you are having trouble falling asleep, which can be really distressing. It's possible that you're worried about having trouble sleeping or staying up late at night. There is a possibility that your difficulties, such as discomfort in your knees, shoulders, and neck, will get more severe while Rahu is in the twelfth house. There is a possibility that unwarranted anxieties and emotions of insecurity will surface. It's possible that this might cause health issues.
Saturn will be in the first house in November 2026, which may cause you to experience greater concern over your health. Additionally, the influence of Saturn may cause you to experience intestinal issues. This month, you need to eat at the appropriate times in order to keep your health in good condition and avoid these intestinal issues. This month, however, Ketu's placement in the sixth house might offer you the power to combat any and all health problems, as well as suggestions on how to enhance your health. Both your bravery and your drive will grow, which will ultimately lead to improved health.
Lucky Colours: Sea Green
Lucky Numbers: 7