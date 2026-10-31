Leo November 2026 Horoscope: Academic Ambitions, Workplace Hurdles, Money Management, Love Tensions, And Wellness Advice

Career, Business & Jobs:

It is predicted in the monthly horoscope for November 2026 that you will not have favourable outcomes during this month. This is because Saturn, the planet that is responsible for your career, is located in the ninth house. You may be given difficult challenges and competition from your superiors. Your other employees could also be a source of difficulty. Consequently, you need to make adjustments to the way you approach and approach your work throughout this month. There won't be any time for you to unwind. During this month, the benefic planet Jupiter will be located in your first house, and it is possible that you could have success in your professional life. Because of the job that you have done, it is probable that your superiors will acknowledge your efforts. If you do this, your excitement will increase.