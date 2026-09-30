Leo October 2026 Horoscope: Academic Focus With Career, Financial, Love, Marriage And Health Insights

Because of the placement of Guru Maharaja in the twelfth house, it is possible that you will not achieve success in your professional life. This is because both your capabilities and the outcomes of your labour are likely to be lacking during this time period. Those who are the owners of their own firms run the risk of missing out on earnings prospects. In addition to this, you will be unable to compete with the other businesses in your industry. There is a possibility that your firm may decelerate during this time period, and you could even fall behind in terms of profitability.