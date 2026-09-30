Virgo October 2026 Horoscope: Progress In Career, Wealth, Studies, Love, Marriage And Overall Wellbeing

The position of Rahu in the sixth house will be advantageous for Virgos in October 2026, as stated in the monthly horoscope for the month of October 2026. The placement of Ketu in the twelfth house is not beneficial to you, and as a result, you may find that you are unable to go to sleep regularly. Because Rahu is located in the sixth house and Ketu is located in the twelfth house, it is possible that you may have some success. On the other hand, Rahu in the sixth house may offer you a significant win in the undertakings that you undertake. Saturn's position in the seventh house and Jupiter's position in the eleventh house have the potential to bring forth both positive and negative outcomes. On the other hand, Ketu will be unfavourable, while Rahu will be positive.