Virgo August 2026 Horoscope: Financial Progress, Career Growth, Academic Success, Love Harmony & Health Care

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

This month is likely to be a satisfying one for those who are currently involved in a romantic relationship. Because Lord Saturn, the lord of the fifth house, will be retrograde in the seventh house, you will feel more confident when it comes to romantic relationships. You are going to go to great lengths to fulfil and support your beloved. You will even make an effort to talk them into getting married to you. This may require some effort on your part, but if you put in the effort, you will be successful, and your chances of getting married to someone you love will increase. The aspect that Jupiter has on the fifth and seventh houses may make it possible for a love marriage to take place with the consent of members of the family.