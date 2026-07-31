Sagittarius August 2026 Horoscope: Career Rewards, Study Abroad Prospects, Financial Wisdom, Love & Health Focus

To accomplish some goals, you might need to exert a great deal of effort and labour. Regardless of this, it is possible that you will be able to keep your position strong. You will be rewarded for the effort that you put in at work, but if you are under an excessive amount of pressure at work, you may find that you become irritable. To avoid arguments with business partners and other individuals, as well as to avoid becoming a source of conflict in the future, businessmen should exert some self-control when it comes to their anger and their speech. It is best to avoid this. There is a possibility that the business will undergo considerable shifts between the 5th and the 22nd; therefore, it is important to exercise prudence and refrain from making any large decisions during this period. As Mercury moves from the 22nd house into the ninth house, it will be advantageous to travel for business purposes. It will be able to make progress in business.