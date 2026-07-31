Capricorn August 2026 Horoscope: Career Progress, Business Gains, Academic Success, Love, Finances & Health

This month should be normal for Capricorns. Your zodiac sign's lord, Saturn, will retrograde in the third house all month and aspect your fifth, ninth, and twelfth houses. Mars will be in the sixth house, Venus in the ninth, Rahu in the second, Ketu in the eighth, and Jupiter in the seventh all month. The Sun will create a conjunction with Ketu in the eighth house on the 17th after beginning the month in the seventh house with Jupiter. Mercury will start the month in the sixth house with Mars, make a conjunction with Jupiter and the Sun in the seventh house on the 5th, and then proceed to the eighth house on the 22nd to form a conjunction with Ketu and the Sun.
This planetary position predicts great workplace success for employed people. Changes in departments are conceivable. Transfers are possible. Businesspeople will succeed, and the government may gain. Family life may include ups and downs. Health issues may affect your mother. Brothers and sisters may also struggle. Love affairs will improve this month. Love will grow. This month is good for married folks. This month will go well, barring some difficulties. Student success may result. Working hard will pay off. Financially, this month will be moderate. High costs must be considered. Travelling overseas is another choice. Variations in health are likely.
Education:
August 2026 encourages Capricorn students to adopt a disciplined and methodical approach toward their academic goals. This month favours consistent effort over last-minute preparation, making it an excellent time to strengthen your fundamentals and revise previously studied topics. Your ability to remain focused on long-term objectives will give you an advantage, especially in subjects that require patience and analytical thinking. Students preparing for competitive examinations, professional certifications, or university entrance tests are likely to benefit from a structured study schedule. Regular practice, mock tests, and time management will help improve both confidence and performance. Those pursuing higher education or research may receive valuable guidance from mentors or professors, leading to steady progress in academic projects. If you have been considering enrolling in a new course, skill-development programme, or online certification, the second half of the month appears favourable for making that decision.
Collaborative learning, group discussions, and academic networking may also introduce fresh ideas and broaden your perspective. However, balancing studies with other responsibilities could become challenging at times. Avoid overloading yourself with multiple commitments, as mental fatigue may affect productivity. Taking short breaks, maintaining a healthy sleep routine, and staying physically active will help you retain focus and improve concentration. Students interested in technical fields, finance, law, engineering, and management disciplines may experience particularly positive momentum during this period. Overall, August 2026 is a month of gradual but meaningful academic progress. With perseverance, careful planning, and confidence in your abilities, you can lay a strong foundation for future success and move one step closer to achieving your educational aspirations.
Career, Business & Jobs:
It is likely that this month will be beneficial for you in terms of your professional life. Throughout the course of the month, Venus, the planet that rules the tenth house, will continue to reside in the ninth house. In addition, at the beginning of the month, Mercury, which is the lord of the sixth house, will be aligned with Mars in the sixth house. Beginning on the 5th, Mercury will move into the seventh house, where it will join Jupiter and the Sun. After that, on the 22nd, Mercury will move into the eighth house. There is a possibility that this will result in a transfer at work. This transfer may be favourable to you or desired by you. There is also the possibility that your department could change; nonetheless, the work that you do at work will be improved.
At the same time that you will be surrounded by a happy environment, you will also have complete support from your coworkers, which will allow you to do your task effectively. You might experience some difficulties from your adversaries at the beginning of the month, but by the middle of the month, they will have calmed down. The month of May will prove to be extremely advantageous for those who are in business. Beginning at the beginning of the month, Jupiter and the Sun will be located in your seventh house. Mercury will also be located in this house from the fifth to the twenty-second of the month. The prospects for significant success in the company will be created as a result of this. There will be a success that you did not anticipate. If you are interested in growing your company, this month will bring opportunities that will be beneficial to you. Working in the public sector is likely to bring you even greater success than working in the private sector. Your in-laws may be able to assist you with your work as well.
Financial:
From the point of view of health, this month has the potential to be a month of concentration. Saturn, the lord of your zodiac sign, will be returning to its retrograde position in the third house, which is a sign that you need to overcome any sort of laziness you may have. If you do not, difficulties may become more severe. Beginning at the beginning of the month, Mars and Mercury will be located in the sixth house, and Ketu will be located in the eighth house throughout the entirety of the month. Anal issues might arise as a consequence of this. Considering that the Sun will also enter the eighth house on the 17th and will form a conjunction with Ketu, this might become even more disastrous.
There is a possibility that skin issues could be caused by the combined effect of Mars and Mercury. Additionally, those who have issues with their eyes may experience an especially difficult month. Because of the possibility that your mother's and father's health is delicate, you will need to pay attention not only to your own health but also to the health of your mother and father. You may also experience mental stress as a result of all of these circumstances. To get out of all of this, you will need to set aside some time each day to practise pranayama and meditation. This will allow you to develop a strong mental state, and once you have achieved this state, you will be able to exercise control over your physical activities as well. As a result, you will be able to avoid falling victim to diseases to a significant degree.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
This month will bring favourable results for those who are in romantic relationships. This is because Venus, the lord of the fifth house, will be in the ninth house throughout the month, which will increase the amount of love that you feel for one another and cause your relationship to flourish. You will spend a lot of time together, travel for extended periods of time, and take your significant other on extended vacations, all of which will help you better understand each other. Love will flourish, and there will be no misunderstandings throughout this time. On the other hand, Saturn will be in retrograde and will aspect the fifth house from the third house, which will require you to exert more effort to convey your emotions to the person you care about. One of the consequences of being lazy is that you might forget to mention significant details that your significant other might find offensive.
Because of this, you will need to do some effort to keep your connection intact. Despite everything that has happened, you will continue to receive the love of your beloved. There is also the possibility that married people will benefit from this month. At the beginning of the month, Jupiter will be in your seventh house with the Sun, and it will rise on the 12th. Jupiter is in the sign of Cancer, which is considered to be an exalted sign. Because of this, your partner may also become a source of inspiration for you. They will provide you with applicable guidance. They will work alongside you and carry out their duties in the same manner. On the other hand, the Sun's position in the seventh house at the beginning of the month may result in some friction between the parties involved. Your partner may display some ego, while you might display some resentment. If you consider them, your marital life will continue to improve.
Health:
From the point of view of health, this month has the potential to be a month of concentration. Saturn, the lord of your zodiac sign, will be returning to its retrograde position in the third house, which is a sign that you need to overcome any sort of laziness you may have. If you do not, difficulties may become more severe. Beginning at the beginning of the month, Mars and Mercury will be located in the sixth house, and Ketu will be located in the eighth house throughout the entirety of the month. Anal issues might arise as a consequence of this. Considering that the Sun will also enter the eighth house on the 17th and will form a conjunction with Ketu, this might become even more disastrous.
There is a possibility that skin issues could be caused by the combined effect of Mars and Mercury. Additionally, those who have issues with their eyes may experience an especially difficult month. Because of the possibility that your mother's and father's health is delicate, you will need to pay attention not only to your own health but also to the health of your mother and father. You may also experience mental stress as a result of all of these circumstances. To get out of all of this, you will need to set aside some time each day to practise pranayama and meditation. This will allow you to develop a strong mental state, and once you have achieved this state, you will be able to exercise control over your physical activities as well. As a result, you will be able to avoid falling victim to diseases to a significant degree.
Lucky Colours: Navy Blue, Charcoal Grey
Lucky Numbers: 8, 17, 26