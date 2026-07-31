Capricorn August 2026 Horoscope: Career Progress, Business Gains, Academic Success, Love, Finances & Health

At the same time that you will be surrounded by a happy environment, you will also have complete support from your coworkers, which will allow you to do your task effectively. You might experience some difficulties from your adversaries at the beginning of the month, but by the middle of the month, they will have calmed down. The month of May will prove to be extremely advantageous for those who are in business. Beginning at the beginning of the month, Jupiter and the Sun will be located in your seventh house. Mercury will also be located in this house from the fifth to the twenty-second of the month. The prospects for significant success in the company will be created as a result of this. There will be a success that you did not anticipate. If you are interested in growing your company, this month will bring opportunities that will be beneficial to you. Working in the public sector is likely to bring you even greater success than working in the private sector. Your in-laws may be able to assist you with your work as well.