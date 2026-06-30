Capricorn July 2026 Horoscope: Educational Success, Career Momentum, Financial Gains & Marital Happiness

Thus, the month appears to be favourable from a business standpoint, but after July 16th, the Sun's position in the seventh house could lead to some challenges. Decisions that have a significant impact should preferably be made in the first part of the month. Those already working might see some good fortune this month. During the first two weeks of the month, you may count on assistance from the Sun and Mercury, who both rule the sixth house. Because of this, you should expect to do really well at work. On the other hand, you should exercise caution when conversing with coworkers so as not to offend your supervisors or bosses. Everything will work out OK if you just concentrate on your job. As far as work goes, this month will be good overall. People working for an employer will have more success than those running their own businesses.