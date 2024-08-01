Capricorn Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

If you are in a love relationship, then this month is going to be fine for you. On one hand, Jupiter will take your relationship forward by staying in the 5th house, you will understand your responsibility towards each other, give equal respect to each other, and understand the importance of each other in your life. But on the other hand, Mangal will inspire you to talk hastily and forcefully in every work. Due to this, you may have to face indifference or anger from your beloved, so do not do any such work or say such a thing that hurts your beloved's heart. Live your relationship well with love so that you are happy. Mars will move to the 6th house on August 26. Jupiter will make your relationship more mature by staying alone in the 5th house. For married people in the first half of the month, there can be a clash of egos between you and your life partner. This is not a favourable situation because it can break the relationship. During this time, some tension can increase between you and your in-laws. Try to avoid these situations. Retrograde Mercury will move to your 7th house on 22nd August, and then there will be a situation of some love increasing in your relationship, but it will still be beneficial to communicate with caution.