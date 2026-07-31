Aquarius August 2026 Horoscope: Promotions, Smarter Money Decisions, Study Success, Love & Well-Being

Aquariuses may experience ups and downs this month. Saturn, your zodiac sign's lord, will retrograde in the second house all month. Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Rahu, and Ketu will be in the eighth, sixth, third, first, and seventh houses. Mercury starts the month in the fifth house with Mars. Mercury moves from there to your sixth house on the 5th to join the Sun and Jupiter. On the 17th, the Sun will join Ketu in the seventh house. Mercury will leave here on the 22nd to join the Sun and Ketu. Jupiter will ascend on the 12th from its exalted sign, Cancer, in the sixth house at the start of the month. Working people will benefit this month.
You may get a promotion, but businesspeople should expect challenges in the first half of the month. Love matters will be up and down this month. Stay cool to avoid confrontations and arguments caused by hostility. Marital relations suffer in the first half of the month. The second half of the month may be better, but this month will be weak. Family life may also have ups and downs. Both income and expenses will continue, but balancing them may be difficult. Be careful of your health. Student expectations for this month are moderate.
Education:
August 2026 encourages Aquarius students to adopt a disciplined and focused approach toward their academic goals. While your natural curiosity will inspire you to explore new subjects, success this month will depend on maintaining consistency rather than frequently shifting your attention from one topic to another. Creating a structured study schedule will help you make steady progress. Students preparing for competitive examinations, university admissions, or professional certification courses are likely to benefit from regular revision and mock tests. This is an excellent month to strengthen conceptual understanding instead of relying solely on memorisation. If you have been struggling with a difficult subject, seeking guidance from teachers or mentors can lead to noticeable improvement.
Those pursuing higher education or research may receive opportunities to participate in seminars, workshops, or collaborative projects that broaden their knowledge. International education prospects or online learning programmes may also become more favourable during the latter half of the month. Make the most of networking opportunities, as valuable academic connections could open new doors. Creativity and analytical thinking remain your strongest assets, especially in science, technology, engineering, social sciences, and innovation-driven fields. However, avoid procrastination and excessive screen time, as they may reduce your productivity. Stay organised by keeping track of deadlines, assignments, and examination schedules. Managing stress is equally important. Adequate sleep, light physical activity, and short breaks between study sessions will help maintain concentration and mental clarity. Overall, August 2026 offers Aquarius students a productive period for learning, skill development, and academic advancement, provided they remain committed, patient, and well-organised throughout the month.
Career, Business & Jobs:
Aquariuses may experience ups and downs this month. Saturn, your zodiac sign's lord, will retrograde in the second house all month. Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Rahu, and Ketu will be in the eighth, sixth, third, first, and seventh houses. Mercury starts the month in the fifth house with Mars. Mercury moves from there to your sixth house on the 5th to join the Sun and Jupiter. On the 17th, the Sun will join Ketu in the seventh house. Mercury will leave here on the 22nd to join the Sun and Ketu.
Jupiter will ascend on the 12th from its exalted sign, Cancer, in the sixth house at the start of the month. Working people will benefit this month. You may get a promotion, but businesspeople should expect challenges in the first half of the month. Love matters will be up and down this month. Stay cool to avoid confrontations and arguments caused by hostility. Marital relations suffer in the first half of the month. The second half of the month may be better, but this month will be weak. Family life may also have ups and downs. Both income and expenses will continue, but balancing them may be difficult. Be careful of your health. Student expectations for this month are moderate.
Financial:
When you consider your current financial status, this month will likely be full of both highs and lows. On the one hand, there will be a rise in revenue, but on the other hand, expenses will continue to be paid. Since planets such as the Sun and Jupiter will be in your sixth house and aspecting the twelfth house at the beginning of the month, you will experience a significant increase in your daily expenses, which will force you to spend money on a variety of activities. Alongside this, Mars will also be aspecting the twelfth house, which will result in a minor reduction in the costs associated with these charges. There is a possibility that you will be able to gain money via hard effort because Mars and Mercury will aspect your eleventh house at the beginning of the month. Additionally, Saturn's retrograde aspect will be on the eleventh house throughout the month.
Despite the fact that this will be advantageous, your income will continue to be stable; however, on the other hand, your expenses will also continue to be stable. Because of this, you will need to make sure that you keep a healthy equilibrium between these two things; otherwise, the situation might spiral out of control, which would lead to severe financial difficulties. Between the 5th and the 22nd, you will have not only a drop in income but also an increase in expenses, both of which will cause you to experience difficulties. On the other hand, the seventh house will be occupied by the Sun on the seventeenth, which will bring about some comfort. When Mercury also leaves this house on the 22nd, you will see a big reduction in your expenses, and you may also notice a minor boost in your income. It is possible that Venus's placement in the eighth house could bring about some financial benefits, but it may also bring about some unexpected bills.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
This month will bring favourable results for those who are in romantic relationships. This is because Venus, the lord of the fifth house, will be in the ninth house throughout the month, which will increase the amount of love that you feel for one another and cause your relationship to flourish. You will spend a lot of time together, travel for extended periods of time, and take your significant other on extended vacations, all of which will help you better understand each other. Love will flourish, and there will be no misunderstandings throughout this time. On the other hand, Saturn will be in retrograde and will aspect the fifth house from the third house, which will require you to exert more effort to convey your emotions to the person you care about. One of the consequences of being lazy is that you might forget to mention significant details that your significant other might find offensive.
Because of this, you will need to make some effort to keep your connection intact. Despite everything that has happened, you will continue to receive the love of your beloved. There is also the possibility that married people will benefit from this month. At the beginning of the month, Jupiter will be in your seventh house with the Sun, and it will rise on the 12th. Jupiter is in the sign of Cancer, which is considered to be an exalted sign. Because of this, your partner may also become a source of inspiration for you. They will provide you with applicable guidance. They will work alongside you and carry out their duties in the same manner. On the other hand, the Sun's position in the seventh house at the beginning of the month may result in some friction between the parties involved. Your partner may display some ego, while you might display some resentment. If you consider them, your marital life will continue to improve.
Health:
The fact that Rahu will continue to be in your zodiac sign and Ketu will continue to be in the seventh house throughout the month may make this month a very significant one for you in terms of your health. Throughout the month, Saturn will continue to be in its retrograde position in the second house, Mars will continue to be in the fifth house, Jupiter will continue to be in its exalted sixth house, and Venus will continue to be in its seventh house. The problems that are occurring on the planet could potentially cause you to suffer from a physical illness. There is a possibility that you will get eye issues, toothaches, and mouth ulcers. It is even possible that you will require glasses.
It is also possible that this month you will experience stomach upset and indigestion due to the increased heat in your stomach. You will need to pay close attention to the amount of fat that you consume as well as the diet that you consume. You must pay close attention to your health because an unbalanced lifestyle and routine will have a significant impact on your health. There will be a slight alleviation of difficulties during the latter half of the month, and you will observe a certain degree of improvement in your health. During this period, you will also be observed attempting to rid yourself of all of your past diseases; nonetheless, despite all of this, the entire month is telling you to be vigilant with regard to your health.
Lucky Colours: Electric Blue, Violet
Lucky Numbers: 4, 11, 22