Aquarius August 2026 Horoscope: Promotions, Smarter Money Decisions, Study Success, Love & Well-Being

Despite the fact that this will be advantageous, your income will continue to be stable; however, on the other hand, your expenses will also continue to be stable. Because of this, you will need to make sure that you keep a healthy equilibrium between these two things; otherwise, the situation might spiral out of control, which would lead to severe financial difficulties. Between the 5th and the 22nd, you will have not only a drop in income but also an increase in expenses, both of which will cause you to experience difficulties. On the other hand, the seventh house will be occupied by the Sun on the seventeenth, which will bring about some comfort. When Mercury also leaves this house on the 22nd, you will see a big reduction in your expenses, and you may also notice a minor boost in your income. It is possible that Venus's placement in the eighth house could bring about some financial benefits, but it may also bring about some unexpected bills.