Aquarius April 2026 Horoscope: Innovative Career Steps, Financial Progress And Positive Social Connections

It appears like this month is a good one to move forward with plans for a wedding or engagement. Even more promising outcomes in these areas may materialise in the time following April 19th. There looks to be a range of outcomes this month for marital matters. Marriages should proceed with prudence while Rahu and Ketu's influences remain in the seventh house. Because of this, lovingly tending to relationships is essential. But because of its aspect to Saturn, the Sun, lord of the seventh house, will be feeble until April 14th. Thus, special attention to married life is necessary from the beginning of the month until April 14th. If you're having marital problems, you should be able to work them out after April 14th, when the Sun moves into a more favourable position. When it comes to romantic connections, this month could be more fruitful than usual. Better marital fortunes await you in the month's second half.