Taurus May 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Success, Academic Focus & Stable Relationships

Mercury will be in your twelfth house from the beginning of the month until May 15th, weakening its transit. Thus, Mercury will be vulnerable. Mercury in your first house from May 15th to 29th will keep you normal. Mercury will spend a few days in your second house after May 29th. This fortunate position will not yield good outcomes for most of the month. Jupiter will spend most of the month in your second house and constellation. Thus, Jupiter should perform well. Venus will transit your first house till May 14th, then your second. Both Venus locations are good. Thus, Venus should perform well this month. Saturn transiting your profit house is lucky. Saturn will enter into Mercury's constellation after May 17th. Saturn may perform well before May 17th. Rahu's Aquarius transit will yield middling results. Ketu's transit in your fourth house constellation may be negative. Thus, May will be mostly beneficial depending on planetary positions.