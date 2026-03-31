Taurus April 2026 Horoscope: Promising Phase With Progress In Career, Finances, Relationships And Health Balance

Health:

In most cases, Venus, the planet that rules your ascendant or zodiac sign, will be in a favorable position when it is transiting through space. In spite of this, Venus will continue to be in the twelfth house until the 19th of April, and the transit of Venus through the twelfth house is regarded as a fortunate occurrence. Although this is the case, the twelfth house is not believed to be advantageous for concerns pertaining to the body. As a result, we can assert that although Venus, the ruler of your first house, is not in any way deserving of blame during this month. Despite this, when you are in the twelfth house until April 19th, you may find yourself engaging in a great deal of busy activities, which may result in physical exhaustion or ankle pain. Some little sleep interruptions might take place, but there won't be any serious issues to worry about. The planet Venus will move into the first house after the 19th of April, which indicates that it will become substantially more powerful. Since this is the case, the outcomes will likewise be far more favourable.