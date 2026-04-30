Virgo May 2026 Horoscope: Academic Improvement, Career Efforts, Financial Balance & Relationship Care

Saturn's seventh aspect will continuously be on the first house, and Mars will also aspect your first house until May 11th, both of which will not be favourable. After May 11th, Mars will move into the eighth house, which will be a normal situation. Although Mars' transit in the eighth house is not considered auspicious, Mars, being in its own sign, will not cause any major harm. According to the May Monthly Horoscope 2026, the Sun, the factor of health, will be in its exalted position in the first half of the month, which is favourable. However, the position of the Sun in the eighth house is not considered good. As such, no planet seems to be completely favourable, so avoid any health issues this month. You may also face problems like headaches, fever, and injuries, so be mindful of your diet.