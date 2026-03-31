Virgo April 2026 Horoscope: Smart Decisions In Career, Stable Finances And Improved Personal Connections

Mercury is scheduled to enter the seventh house after the 11th of April; nevertheless, the location of its transit in the seventh house is not believed to be good. Therefore, after the 11th of April, you should avoid taking any significant risks in your business. When acted upon in a prudent manner, Mercury's presence will assist in the maintenance of existing operations, but it is possible that it will not be able to achieve any big breakthroughs. The month may produce favourable outcomes for persons who are employed. Mercury will continue to transit in the sixth house until April 11th, even though Saturn, the lord of the sixth house, is in an unfavourable position. In addition, Mars, even if it is only for two days, might be of assistance in getting the month started on a wonderful note. This ensures that Jupiter's consistent effect on the sixth house is preserved. These indicators can assist persons who are currently employed in achieving greater success. Therefore, to put it another way, April 2026 might bring about a variety of outcomes for the workplace. In the first half of the month, it is a good time to make any kind of choice, but in the second half of the month, it is recommended to steer clear of taking any chances in commercial affairs. Those who are currently employed will have positive outcomes throughout the month.