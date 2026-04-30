Libra May 2026 Horoscope: Prosperous Finances, Career Stability, Study Growth & Romantic Positivity

On the other hand, health-related negligence is not something that should be practised. You may experience good health during this time if you continue to be watchful. Once the 14th of May has passed, Venus will move through the house of wealth, and Jupiter will be in conjunction with Venus throughout this position. This is another condition that is deemed to be beneficial. Jupiter, who rules the sixth house, will be in a favourable position throughout the day. Furthermore, during the first half of the month, Saturn and Mars will be simultaneously in the sixth house, which means that there is a risk of injuries and scratches occurring during this time. However, there will not be any serious problems that develop during this time. As a result of this circumstance, this month will be pretty favourable from a health perspective, and you will be able to take precautions that will allow you to enjoy good health.