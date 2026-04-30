Aries May 2026 Horoscope: Career Progress, Study Success, Financial Stability & Health Focus

Mars, being in its own sign, will not bring you any big negative impact, despite the fact that its transit in the first house is not believed to be a fortunate occurrence. In spite of this, you will need to exercise self-control over your wrath over the period of time spanning from the 11th to the 15th of May. It is also possible that you will feel fever, headaches, or irritation of the eyes during this time period. It's possible that Mercury, the planet that rules the sixth house, and the Sun, the planet that is in charge of health, will offer you conflicting findings. As a result, the month can be a mixed bag from a health point of view. On the other hand, during the first half of the period, you will need to pay extra attention to your health, while during the second half, everything will be regular.