Pisces August 2026 Horoscope: Study Success, Wealth Opportunities, Romantic Happiness, Career Growth & Wellness

It is anticipated that Pisces will experience a moderate amount of success during this month. The planet Rahu will be located in the twelfth house during the month, while Saturn will be in retrograde motion in the first house, Mars will be in the fourth house, Venus will be in the seventh house, Ketu will be in the eighth house, and Jupiter will be in the fifth house. Beginning at the beginning of the month, Mercury will be in the fourth house, which is occupied by Mars. Beginning on the fifth, it will be in conjunction with the Sun and Jupiter in the fifth house, and beginning on the 22nd, it will be in conjunction with the Sun and Ketu in the sixth house. In addition, the Sun will move into the sixth house on the seventeenth. It is clear from the positions of the planets that you will need to pay some attention to the task that you are doing.
To avoid any issues at work, you should avoid using angry remarks. Although there are some scenarios that may put you to the test, businessmen will notice satisfactory results. From a monetary point of view, it is anticipated that the income will be substantial, even though expenses will also be present. The situation will continue to be under control, despite the ups and downs that occur in the relationships within the family. One of the potential outcomes is the acquisition of real estate. Students are going to have a month that is filled with positive outcomes and outstanding achievements. Furthermore, it appears that this month will be excellent for matters of romance. Your connections will become more profound, and the possibility of marriage will emerge. When it comes to health, issues that are associated with the stomach and eye conditions might be a cause for concern. An increase in mental stress may occur. Although this month may be advantageous for married couples, they may temporarily separate for work reasons. There is a significant possibility of going to another country.
Education:
August 2026 is likely to be a month of gradual academic progress for Pisces students. Your imagination and intuitive abilities will remain strong, helping you understand creative subjects, literature, psychology, research, and the arts with greater ease. However, success will depend more on consistency than inspiration alone. Establishing a disciplined study routine will help you convert your ideas into measurable results. Students preparing for competitive examinations or university entrance tests should focus on revision rather than trying to learn too many new topics at once. Breaking complex subjects into smaller sections and practising mock tests will improve both confidence and time management. Those pursuing higher education may find opportunities to interact with mentors or professors who can provide valuable academic guidance.
College students working on dissertations, projects, or presentations are likely to receive positive feedback if they pay close attention to detail. Group assignments may also prove beneficial, provided you communicate your ideas clearly and avoid depending entirely on others. The middle of the month is favourable for enrolling in certification courses, learning a new language, or developing technical skills that can strengthen future career prospects. Students interested in overseas education should use this period to organise documents, complete applications, or prepare for language proficiency tests. Distractions from social activities or excessive screen time may occasionally affect your concentration. Maintaining a balanced schedule with adequate sleep, healthy eating, and regular breaks will keep your mind sharp. By the end of August, your steady efforts are likely to bring noticeable academic improvement, increased confidence, and a stronger foundation for the months ahead.
Career, Business & Jobs:
Mars, which will be in the fourth house throughout the month, will aspect the seventh and tenth houses for the duration of this month, which will make it a month of caution for those who are interested in advancing their careers. Mars is also going to have an aspect in the eleventh house. More than that, Jupiter and the Sun will make an aspect to the eleventh house at the beginning of the month, and Saturn will also make an aspect to the tenth house when it is in retrograde motion. There will be a presence of Ketu in the sixth house. Due to the positions of these planets, it is indicated that you will need to exercise control over your speech while you are at work.
If you say something harsh to someone, it could have negative consequences and cause problems. At work, there will be a lot of pressure to do well, which will require a lot of effort. On the other hand, if you keep a level head and put in a lot of effort, you can be eligible for promotions and awards that are more fitting for your character in the second half of the month. Your superiors will be impressed by the work that you have done, and they will appreciate the good work that you have done. This month is expected to be favourable for people who are in business, and there is the possibility of growth in business. In order to facilitate the expansion of your company, you also need to pay attention to the relationships you have with your business partners. Steer clear of misbehaving with anyone, as this could end up costing you a lot of money.
Financial:
Your financial situation is going to improve significantly during this month, which is a wonderful sign for you. Throughout the month, Rahu will remain in the twelfth house, which will confirm that there will be no reduction in your expenditures. You are going to engage in wasteful spending, also known as extravagance, which will continually put a significant burden on your finances and cause you to experience further difficulties. Nevertheless, the good news is that Mars, which is currently located in the fourth house, will aspect the tenth and eleventh houses throughout the month, which will increase your profits. Additionally, at the beginning of the month, the Sun and Jupiter will be in the fifth house, which will be in aspect to the eleventh house.
Mercury will also aspect the eleventh house from the fifth to the seventeenth, which will increase your revenue. You stand a good chance of financially benefiting from a variety of different sources. Because the Sun will be moving into the sixth house on the 17th and Mercury will be moving into it on the 22nd, it is anticipated that expenditures will rise while income will experience a slight decrease. On the other hand, Jupiter will simultaneously have reached its rising state by that time, which will guarantee a steady income. Therefore, although the planets will cause an increase in spending, they will also benefit your financial status by making it stronger. In conclusion, it is possible that you will incur expenses this month, such as the purchase of land, a building, or a vehicle; however, your financial situation will most likely remain stable. The purchase of shares in the government sector might be beneficial to you.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
If you are currently involved in a romantic connection, this month has the potential to be a fruitful one for you. On the other hand, the beginning of the month will be somewhat difficult because Jupiter and the Sun will be located in the fifth house. This placement may cause your partner's ego to grow, and you will have to cope with the consequences of this. It is possible that the placement of Mercury here from the fifth house could result in verbal disagreements over a variety of subjects, which will be challenging for your intimate relationship. Nevertheless, on the 17th, the Sun will move from this house to the sixth house, which will make these issues easier to deal with and will also strengthen your relationship. Communication will become more effective. Mercury will also transit from this house to the sixth house on the 22nd, further strengthening your romantic relationship. Jupiter will rise from the 12th house and will exert its influence in its exalted sign.
Both of these events will occur while Mercury is in the third house. In order to strengthen the trust that exists inside your relationship, you will be able to win the heart of your partner. The presence of Venus in the seventh house throughout the month will strengthen your romantic relationship, particularly if you are married. You'll have feelings of affection for your partner, as well as an increase in romance, and more personal moments will occur. As a result of the aspect of Saturn in retrograde motion on the seventh house, there is a possibility that disagreements will arise regarding certain matters. Additionally, either you or your spouse may be absent from them for a period of time due to work. This may result in an unofficial distance between you, but it will be temporary. Therefore, it is essential that you recognise the significance of your relationship, continue to feel love for each other, and make an effort to bring your relationship to a more mature state.
Health:
From the point of view of health, this month is going to turn out to be quite a significant one. If you live a disciplined life and keep a regular schedule, your health will remain healthy during the month. If you do not live a disciplined life and maintain a regular pattern, however, you will need to be prepared to confront problems. Saturn will be retrograde in your zodiac sign throughout the month. During the course of the month, the presence of Rahu in the twelfth house and Ketu in the sixth house will make existing health issues even more severe. Problems with your eyes and sleep could be causing you difficulties. Additionally, the influence of the Sun and Jupiter at the beginning of the month, as well as the influence of Mercury on the fifth house beginning on the fifth, particularly the fifth and sixth houses, may contribute to an increase in the severity of your physical problems.
It is possible that issues that are associated with the stomach and the large intestine will be especially problematic. It is recommended that you consume light meals and refrain from consuming items that are overly spicy. Your stomach will feel less pressure as a result of this, which will save you from experiencing stomach distress. Your physical issues may become even more severe during this month if you experience issues such as heartburn, indigestion, and acidity. Because the Sun will be entering the sixth house on the 17th, there is a possibility that your health will improve to some degree. Additionally, you will be able to reap the benefits of paying attention to yourself, engaging in physical activity, and practising pranayama, so you must pay attention to your health.
Lucky Colours: Sea Green, Lavender
Lucky Numbers: 3, 7, 16