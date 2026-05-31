Pisces June 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Healing, Career Challenges, Financial Recovery & Academic Focus

Rahu isn't looking well for you this month with its location in the twelfth house. Saturn, ruler of the eleventh and twelfth houses, is in an unlucky aspect to Jupiter in your fifth house, making it an unlucky placement overall. The placement of Ketu in the sixth house is auspicious. The placement of Saturn in the first house signifies that it is in the midst of its Sade Sati. Saturn, the planet of careers, is not on your side this month, so you should expect to spend more money than usual. You can feel a lot of tension at work because Saturn is in the first house, which indicates that there will be more pressure to succeed. You might feel troubled by all of these things.