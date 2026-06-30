Aquarius July 2026 Horoscope: Learning Milestones, Career Challenges, Wealth Prospects & Emotional Growth

So, generally speaking, you have a decent shot at making decent money from the tasks you finish. From a savings standpoint, the month is deemed beneficial as well. Jupiter, who rules over riches, is both aspecting and in an exalted position within this house. Despite these two positive aspects, Saturn—lord of expenditure—is in a weak position in the second house. In other words, Jupiter is attempting to encourage people to save money. Simultaneously, Saturn is attempting to promote expenditure. Under these two scenarios, you can expect to be able to put away a large amount of money each month, but you won't be able to stop yourself from spending a little. You could have to dip into your savings, and you might have to dip into your savings again. Putting money where it will do the most good will help you avoid wasting it. The worth of the money will stay with you even though you won't physically hold it. We can so conclude that this month's financial outcomes will be above average.