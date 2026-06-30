Libra July 2026 Horoscope: Academic Advancement, Workplace Success, Income Growth & Stronger Connections

If you're looking to move forward with engagement or marriage-related matters, this month might offer middling assistance. Venus is in a favourable position; thus, some people may achieve success despite unhelpful planetary transits. If you're married, you might see a little less success this month. This is not a strong position because Mars, which rules your seventh house, will spend the entire month in your eighth house. On top of that, Saturn will affect Mars. This is a far more precarious position. Saturn and Mars, together with the eighth house, will have an indirect or direct impact on the seventh house. This could lead to issues in your marital life. Take excellent care of each other, stay calm, and don't get into any pointless fights when you're in this kind of circumstance. In order to keep the peace in your marriage, we have a suggestion.