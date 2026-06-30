Taurus July 2026 Horoscope: Academic Growth, Career Success, Financial Gains & Strong Bonds

Given that Venus, the lord of the sixth house in your case, is also the lord of your ascendant or zodiac sign, it is possible that you will also have some ailments that are related to the weather. Although the Sun will be in a water sign, this is a weak spot because the entry of a fire element planet into a water sign is regarded to be a weakness. However, because the Sun is in the third house, it can assist you in problems pertaining to your health. In light of this, it can be deduced that the position of the first house and its lord, as well as the sixth house and its lord, are not particularly favourable from a health perspective. However, the influence of the Sun is expected to improve during the second half of the month. Because of this, it will be essential for you to take care of your health for the entirety of this month; however, the first half of the month will be significantly more crucial than the rest of the month. Furthermore, when compared to the first half of the month, the second half of the month will be regarded as better from a health perspective, even if it is only marginally better.