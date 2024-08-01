Taurus Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

Career, Business & Job:

This month Saturn will be in a retrograde state in his sign, which will make you a person who works very hard. You will work hard day and night without caring about your rest. This can only weaken your health and you can become a victim of fatigue and a workaholic. People around you can be surprised to see your hard work. You will have to avoid overconfidence, otherwise, you may be insulted. After August 22, think many times before saying anything to your colleague because they can take wrong advantage of it. During this time, there may be signs of a change in the job. If you do any business, then this month is likely to be fine. At the same time, there will be chances of good growth in business. The retrograde Saturn sitting in the tenth house will have his sight on the seventh house, due to which you may have to face some challenges in between. In the first half of the month, you will like to take a little risk. You can also get a big order from the government sector, which will also bring your name to your work.