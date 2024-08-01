Taurus Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

In August 2024, Taurus students will make steady progress, though social distractions may arise. Career efforts intensify, but avoid overworking to prevent health issues. Financially, gains are likely with controlled expenses, while love relationships may face misunderstandings initially but improve later. Health concerns include minor issues like throat and eye problems.
Education:
During this month, you will make progress in your studies. You will slowly start to see effects, but you will have to keep at it so that you get there. As the month goes on, you will keep up your good work pattern. As you move from one level to the next, you need to do well to learn more. Between the middle of this month and the end, you will have some problems with your friends or in your social networks that will get in the way of your studies. In this case, you should stay away from these kinds of events and concentrate on your studies.
Career, Business & Job:
This month Saturn will be in a retrograde state in his sign, which will make you a person who works very hard. You will work hard day and night without caring about your rest. This can only weaken your health and you can become a victim of fatigue and a workaholic. People around you can be surprised to see your hard work. You will have to avoid overconfidence, otherwise, you may be insulted. After August 22, think many times before saying anything to your colleague because they can take wrong advantage of it. During this time, there may be signs of a change in the job. If you do any business, then this month is likely to be fine. At the same time, there will be chances of good growth in business. The retrograde Saturn sitting in the tenth house will have his sight on the seventh house, due to which you may have to face some challenges in between. In the first half of the month, you will like to take a little risk. You can also get a big order from the government sector, which will also bring your name to your work.
Financial:
If we look at your economic condition, then there is a strong possibility of the financial condition being favourable this month. Sun in the third house will create the possibility of profit from the government sector, while Rahu in the 11th house will also provide good income. You will get a sufficient amount of money. With the aspect of retrograde Saturn on the 12th house, your expenses will be controlled. You will be able to use your income in the right way and you will benefit from it. There will be chances of monetary gain from external business and external contacts as well. Your expenses will remain under control this month. Avoid making wrong investments on someone's advice. You will benefit by moving ahead only after a complete investigation.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
If you are in a love relationship, then the beginning of the month can be a little weak because the presence of Ketu in the fifth house will cause problems for both of you in understanding each other. Do not let any kind of misunderstanding come in between your relationship. You can also propose to your beloved for marriage and the matter related to marriage can also be confirmed, but do not tolerate anyone's interference in your relationship. From August 25, Venus will enter your fifth house, this will increase love and affection in the relationship. There will be an increase in romantic moments and you will have a good time with your beloved. Retrograde Mercury going into the third house can cause a quarrel with friends which can also affect your love relationship, so be a little careful. If you are a married person, then the effect of Jupiter and Mars together will remain on your seventh house for the whole month and Shani will also cast a full sight on your seventh house. Due to this, there will be some turmoil in married life but your relationship will continue.
Health:
This month, when your zodiac lord Venus will be in the fourth house and Saturn's sight will be on him, you may have to face minor health problems. Sun can also cause some physical problems by being situated with Venus from August 16, because in such a situation your zodiac lord Venus can suffer from the influence of Saturn and Sun and the effect of Mars. Then on August 25, when Venus moves into Virgo, these problems will reduce to some extent. This month you may suffer from throat problems, watery eyes, pain in the eyes, and sleep-related problems. Excessive anger can cause blood pressure problems and stomach problems.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 5