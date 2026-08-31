Capricorn September 2026 Horoscope: Career Progress, Financial Gains and Harmony in Love and Studies

Capricorn September Horoscope: Rahu is unfavourable in the second house, Ketu in the ninth, and Jupiter is in a good position in the September monthly horoscope of 2026. Saturn, your zodiac sign's second house lord, will be retrograde in your third house. The ascendant lord, regardless of position, is said to bring luck. Rahu in the second house and Ketu in the eighth are unlucky. Ketu in the second house may limit your profits this month. The shadow planet Rahu in the second house may generate familial issues. You may have to travel unnecessarily this month, which will hinder your aims. Rahu in the second house and Ketu in the eighth house might cause family and relationship issues. Jupiter, lord of the third and twelfth houses, predicts ordinary success. Jupiter in the seventh house may disappoint and worry. Jupiter in the seventh house suggests extensive trips. Jupiter's favourable placement will help you create more acquaintances and associates, which may be advantageous. Venus, the luck planet and fifth and tenth house ruler, is in your tenth house. This may help you earn more money and gain from your career. Your job is likely to change. Venus in the tenth house may also raise work pressure and make you seek new employment. Mercury, the sixth and ninth house lord, will be in your ninth and tenth houses from September 7 to December 2, 2026. Mercury in this place may bring you luck and job advancement this month.