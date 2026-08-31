Libra September 2026 Horoscope: Career Rewards, Financial Gains, Love Joy, Academic Growth & Strong Health

Jupiter and Saturn in the sixth house will provide good luck in September 2026, according to the horoscope. With Saturn in the sixth house this month, your career will thrive. Your prosperity may come this month. You can achieve your goals. Saturn in the sixth house may help you focus on your tasks. This will help you advance and succeed. This period will strengthen your service ethic. You may travel more for work this month. These tours will be flexible and useful. Your bosses will also acknowledge your efforts. Jupiter favouring you this month may bring success. You'll be lucky in September 2026, and Jupiter in the ninth house may inspire long spiritual excursions. Connection and faith in your religion may increase. Your eleventh house, Ketu, may increase your spiritual needs and desires, leading you to spiritual pursuits. Rahu in your fifth house causes child issues. Spending more on your kids' health may stress you out. Rahu in the fifth house may make you angry and short-tempered, so avoid it. Venus, your first house lord, will be in your first house from September 2 to November 6, 2026. This period will offer you success. Joy and happiness await. Mars, the planet of partnerships, in your tenth house will make you happy and meet your family and relationship demands. Additionally, your career may benefit you. Mars will favour you this month, helping you succeed. You will be pleased with many new opportunities in September 2026.