Cancer September 2026 Horoscope: Career Progress, Financial Stability, Love, Education & Health Focus

September 2026 should yield mixed outcomes compared to last month. Ketu in your Moon sign's second house may generate ups and downs this month. Jupiter is in a bad position this month, and Rahu in the second house may cause unknown anxieties that could get you into trouble. You may feel perplexed. Jupiter, the planet of expansion and riches, is unlucky for you, so you may overlook money-making opportunities. It will be difficult to expand your income, wealth, and savings. Businesspeople should avoid this month to boost profits and success. You may feel stressed by greater competition from rivals. Business management requires extra patience this month. With patience, you may profit more. Ketu in the second house may help you conquer all challenges this month, including increased bills, family issues, low funds, and growing worries. Some of you may move for better opportunities. Health is important this month with Saturn in the ninth house. You may have leg and thigh pain. Your father's health may cost more. Due to Jupiter's unlucky location, individuals may switch occupations this month for better prospects. Saturn in the ninth house may prevent Cancerians from being appreciated by their superiors. For better advancement, you may consider shifting occupations due to these issues.