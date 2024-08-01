Cancer Monthly Horoscope for August 2024: Check The Full Prediction

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

If we talk about love relationships, then the beginning of the month will be very good. Mercury and Venus in the 2nd house and Mars and Jupiter sitting in the 11th house, whose sight will fall on the 5th house, will bring progress in love relationships. You will feel the importance of each other in your life. This will take you towards a good relationship. This month is very important for you because you can propose marriage to the person you love and if you do this, then you can be successful in it and your chances of a love marriage can be strong. If we talk about married people, then you have to be a little careful because, at the beginning of the month, there will be some difficulties in marital relations. Apart from this, the Lord of the 7th house, Saturn himself will be in a retrograde state in the 8th house, which also shows some ups and downs from the in-laws' side. Jupiter your relationship continues in coordination and no major problem will arise. Given enough time to each other all the problems can be resolved and your relationship continues with love.