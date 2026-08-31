Gemini September 2026 Horoscope: Academic Progress, Career Growth, Finances, Love & Health Insights

During the month of September 2026, Jupiter will be operating in your first house, which will result in a variety of outcomes for you. Saturn, the planet that rules the seventh and tenth houses, is currently in an unfavourable position, which may mean that the amount of pressure you feel at work will greatly increase. When Rahu is located in your ninth house, as indicated by the monthly horoscope for the month of September 2026, it has the potential to create significant challenges for your fortunes. It's possible that this will not allow you to advance any further.

It appears that Mercury, the planet that rules over your zodiac sign, is bringing you advantageous outcomes. During the period beginning September 7, 2026 and ending December 2, 2026, Mercury will be located in your fifth and sixth houses.

Consequently, let us go to the next step, which is to acquire a comprehensive understanding of the September monthly horoscope 2026 regarding the manner in which the month of September will be for you, as well as the outcomes that you will encounter in your family life, job, health, and love life.