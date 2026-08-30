Deepti Sharma Plays 150th T20I In India's Women's Asia Cup 2026 Opener Against Thailand

Deepti Sharma becomes the third Indian cricketer after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to play 150 women's T20Is
Deepti entered her 150th appearance with 1,270 runs and 168 wickets, standing as India's leading wicket-taker in T20I history
Deepti can become the world's leading T20I wicket-taker if she takes two more wickets than Thailand spinner Thipatcha Putthawong
India will bat first against Thailand in the opening Group A match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, August 30. Pratika Rawal is making her T20I debut for India and Deepti Sharma is reaching a major milestone.
The Delhi-based top-order batter is appearing in the format for the first time, News18 reported. Deepti’s 150th women’s T20I makes her only the third Indian after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to play 150 or more matches in the shortest format.
Deepti's Milestone Numbers
In her first 149 T20Is for India, Deepti has made 1,270 runs and taken 168 wickets. She is India’s highest wicket-taker in T20Is.
Record Chase Scenario
Deepti also has a chance to add another landmark. If she finishes with two more wickets than Thailand spinner Thipatcha Putthawong in Sunday’s Group A clash, she will move to the top of women’s T20I wicket-taking list. Thipatcha is playing her 109th T20I on Sunday and has 169 wickets.
Deepti's Evolution
Deepti Sharma has evolved into one of the linchpins of India’s white-ball setup since making her T20 International debut against Australia in Sydney in January 2016. Operating as a dependable left-handed batter and right-arm off-break bowler, she has amassed over 1,200 runs alongside a prolific bowling record that features over 160 T20I wickets.
Along the way, she etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian cricketer, across men's and women's games, to scale the milestone of 100 T20I wickets. Her journey from a promising youngster into a world-class all-rounder has seen her anchor India's middle order while routinely serving as a premier, economical wicket-taker through high-pressure global tournaments and regional campaigns alike.