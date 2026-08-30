Germany Retain FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Title With 1-0 Win Over Spain

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Germany retained the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 title after defeating Spain 1-0 on Sunday, 30 August, at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium. Michel Struthoff struck late in the third quarter to secure Germany’s fourth crown as their solid defence held off Spain’s spirited attacking comeback attempts

image Prefer on Google
germany vs spain fih mens world cup 2026 match report wavre
Germany Hockey team players in team huddle during FIH men's Hockey World Cup 2026 final. Photo: FIH_Hockey/X
Summary of this article

  • Germany defeated Spain 1-0 at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, to retain the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 title

  • Michel Struthoff scored the decisive and lone goal late in the third quarter to earn Germany their fourth men’s world crown

  • Spain made their maiden World Cup final appearance and enjoyed superior possession but failed to breach the resolute German defence

Germany are world hockey champions once again. The defending champions secured the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 title on Sunday, 30 August, with a 1-0 win over Spain at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium. Michel Struthoff struck late in the third quarter, converting their lone opportunity to seal a fourth men's world crown.

Spain were making their first World Cup final appearance and had the better of possession for long spells. They also created more chances but could not find a way through the German defence.

Spain’s Final Push

The Red Sticks kept pushing in the final quarter. With just under four minutes left, they withdrew their goalkeeper in search of an equaliser. Germany stayed compact and saw out the win to defend their crown.

Bronze And Women’s Results

Argentina beat the Netherlands 2-1 earlier on Sunday to claim the men’s bronze medal.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Argentina’s women had also overcome the Dutch hosts in Amstelveen. Las Leonas beat the Netherlands 3-1 in a dramatic shootout after a 1-1 draw to become women’s World Cup winners.

Related Content
Germany's Justus Weigand, left, celebrates with teammates after Germany won the World Cup Field Hockey semifinal match between Germany and Argentina in Wavre, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. - (AP Photo/Omar Havana)
India and Belgium players in action in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 classification match. - TheHockeyIndia/X
Harmanpreet Singh in action for India against Argentina in FIH men's Hockey World Cup 2026. - TheHockeyIndia/X
India women's hockey team players in action against Germany in FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. - TheHockeyIndia/X

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories