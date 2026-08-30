Germany Retain FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup Title With 1-0 Win Over Spain

Germany defeated Spain 1-0 at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium, to retain the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 title
Michel Struthoff scored the decisive and lone goal late in the third quarter to earn Germany their fourth men’s world crown
Spain made their maiden World Cup final appearance and enjoyed superior possession but failed to breach the resolute German defence
Germany are world hockey champions once again. The defending champions secured the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 title on Sunday, 30 August, with a 1-0 win over Spain at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium. Michel Struthoff struck late in the third quarter, converting their lone opportunity to seal a fourth men's world crown.
Spain were making their first World Cup final appearance and had the better of possession for long spells. They also created more chances but could not find a way through the German defence.
Spain’s Final Push
The Red Sticks kept pushing in the final quarter. With just under four minutes left, they withdrew their goalkeeper in search of an equaliser. Germany stayed compact and saw out the win to defend their crown.
Bronze And Women’s Results
Argentina beat the Netherlands 2-1 earlier on Sunday to claim the men’s bronze medal.
Less than 24 hours earlier, Argentina’s women had also overcome the Dutch hosts in Amstelveen. Las Leonas beat the Netherlands 3-1 in a dramatic shootout after a 1-1 draw to become women’s World Cup winners.