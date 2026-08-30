India Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pratika Rawal Handed Debut In Tournament Opener

Pratika Rawal handed debut as India take on Thailand in Women's Asia Cup 2026
This is India's first match in the competition
Check the toss update and playing XI's below
India handed debut to Pratika Rawal as Thailand's stand-in captain Thipatcha Putthawong won the toss and opted to field in their Group A match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup here on Sunday.
Rawal replaced an injured Jemimah Rodrigues in the squad for the Asia Cup as well as the Asian Games.
Deepti Sharma is playing her 150th T20I, becoming the third Indian after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to complete the milestone.
Thipatcha Putthawong's Reaction
"We are going to bowl first. Yes, Nannapat Koncharoenkai is injured. [How much are you planning to restrict India for?] Nothing more than 170. [On playing India] Yes, we are excited".
Harmanpreet Kaur's Reaction
"We also thought of bowling first, but batting first is also not a problem. It is our first match in Dubai. Rather than keeping lot of things in mind, it's about going out there and giving our best. Today Pratika is making her debut because Jemi is not there. Playing good cricket is what we want to do. We have spoken about being ruthless and this is an important tournament for us".
India Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Toss Update
Thailand have won the toss and have opted to field first
India Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Playing XIs
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.
Thailand: Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong (c), Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannaphat Chaihan, Naomi Hamilton. PTI DDV APS APS