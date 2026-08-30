India Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pratika Rawal Handed Debut In Tournament Opener

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Pratika Rawal has previously played Test cricket and ODIs but has not featured in T20s. She has now received her maiden T20I cap in the Women's Asia Cup to make her debut in the shortest format

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India Vs Thailand, Womens Asia Cup 2026: Pratika Rawal
Pratika Rawal handed debut as India take on Thailand in Women's Asia Cup 2026. Photo: BCCIWomen/X
Summary of this article

  • Pratika Rawal handed debut as India take on Thailand in Women's Asia Cup 2026

  • This is India's first match in the competition

  • Check the toss update and playing XI's below

India handed debut to Pratika Rawal as Thailand's stand-in captain Thipatcha Putthawong won the toss and opted to field in their Group A match of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Rawal replaced an injured Jemimah Rodrigues in the squad for the Asia Cup as well as the Asian Games.

Deepti Sharma is playing her 150th T20I, becoming the third Indian after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana to complete the milestone.

Thipatcha Putthawong's Reaction

"We are going to bowl first. Yes, Nannapat Koncharoenkai is injured. [How much are you planning to restrict India for?] Nothing more than 170. [On playing India] Yes, we are excited".

Harmanpreet Kaur's Reaction

"We also thought of bowling first, but batting first is also not a problem. It is our first match in Dubai. Rather than keeping lot of things in mind, it's about going out there and giving our best. Today Pratika is making her debut because Jemi is not there. Playing good cricket is what we want to do. We have spoken about being ruthless and this is an important tournament for us".

Related Content
Shafali Verma in action for India against Thailand in Women's Asia Cup 2026. - BCCIWomen/X
India’s coach Amol Muzumdar plants the Indian tricolour on the pitch after the team won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
File photo of the Indian women's cricket team. - X/BCCI Women
Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur in training ahead of India vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup 2026 match. - BCCIWomen/X

India Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Toss Update

Thailand have won the toss and have opted to field first

India Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.

Thailand: Natthakan Chantham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong (c), Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nannaphat Chaihan, Naomi Hamilton. PTI DDV APS APS

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