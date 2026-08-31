Aries September 2026 Horoscope: Academic Growth, Career Tests, Financial Gains, Love Challenges & Health Focus

In addition, it is possible that your romantic and marriage relationships are not satisfying your want for attraction. This placement of Jupiter in the third house may cause you to have trouble communicating with your spouse, and there is also a possibility that you will argue with them frequently. Consequently, throughout September 2026, you can find that your love and married life are not filled with happiness and peace as usual. Your married life will experience an increase in affection as a result of Rahu's placement in the eleventh house; nevertheless, Ketu's placement in the fifth house may cause you to become distracted. Consequently, you can experience a deficiency in affection in the connection that you have with your partner.