Weekly Horoscope For August 30–September 5, 2026: Financial Gains For Aries, Promotions For Virgo And Success For Pisces

Weekly Horoscope ( August 30, 2026 - September 5, 2026): This weekly horoscope brings a mix of opportunities, challenges, and important developments in different areas of life. The week highlights financial growth, career progress, family matters, health, relationships, and education. While some may experience gains and professional recognition, others are advised to manage expenses, avoid impulsive decisions, maintain healthy relationships, and focus on personal growth.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
In light of the fact that Saturn is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, you should refrain from purchasing loose food from street vendors this week because your health may unexpectedly deteriorate. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, it is recommended that you consume only home-cooked, hygienic, and nutritious meals, and if at all feasible, engage in yoga for around thirty minutes each day. This coming week, you will find yourself in a variety of fascinating new situations in your financial life as a result of Jupiter's position in the fourth house of your Moon sign. Consequently, not only will this bring you huge financial gains, but it will also give the impression that your financial status is significantly stronger than it was before.
It is possible that a friend or close friend will betray you during this week, just when you look to them for support the most. If you want to avoid troubles in the future, you should avoid being overly dependent on other people for any of your requirements. It is possible that you will be required to travel for professional reasons this week; however, this trip will turn out to be bad for you. During this time period, travelling will not only result in a loss of financial resources, but it will also result in the waste of both energy and time, which can also lead to a rise in mental tension. During this week, you should make sure that you do not let your academics slide. If you do not comply, you may be subject to severe consequences in future examinations. As a result, you should make an effort to take your studies and courses as seriously as you possibly can.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
In light of the fact that Ketu is located in the fourth house, it is recommended that you prioritise your health this week in addition to your professional obligations. It would appear that this period is beneficial to your health. You may see an increase in the amount of work you have to do throughout the middle of this week because Jupiter is located in the third house. On the other hand, refrain from allowing the stress of your workplace to take over your thoughts. The performance of investments is expected to be above average this week. Nevertheless, you should steer clear of any hazards that might be appealing. To attain profitability while making advancement in life, it is therefore important to only invest after receiving the appropriate counsel.
This week, if you want your family members to treat you well, you will need to treat them in the same manner that you expect them to treat you. During this period, there is a possibility that you will behave in an unfriendly manner toward them; nevertheless, in exchange, you should always strive to gain a positive and friendly connection from them. This coming week, you will have a strong speech, which will cause you to debate or fight with other people at work over topics that are either insignificant or unimportant. This will not only have a detrimental effect on your reputation, but it will also make it more challenging for you to win the support of your coworkers in order to grow in your respective careers. The situations in your personal life will return to normal this week, and as a result, your attention will be directed toward your academics. You will also be able to avoid distractions with the help of this, and as a consequence, you will be well on your way to achieving success in that examination.
Lucky Colours: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Jupiter is currently located in the second house of your Moon sign, which means that you will be responsible for your own health concerns this week. Regularly engaging in activities such as yoga and meditation, as well as avoiding stale food, can help enhance your mental state. Another thing that would be good at this period is engaging in activities that involve physical activity. Due to the fact that Rahu is currently located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, you will need to make sure that you do not spend any of your savings during this week. The possibility exists that you may make a significant profit, and in the future, your relatives might enquire about the amount of money you have in your bank account.
In the event that they see that you have already spent the majority of your gains, you will be subjected to reprimand and humiliation. During this week, it is possible that you will be utterly unsuccessful in persuading your family to make a decision. It is not only going to turn them against you, but it is also going to prevent you from receiving any assistance from them. Because you might be able to introduce some new products at this time, it will turn out to be pretty advantageous. In addition, you will not be afraid to try new things this week, which will undoubtedly result in positive outcomes for you. Many people born under your zodiac sign will fail to learn from their mistakes in the past and instead continue to make the same mistakes this week. It is possible that this will have a negative impact on their educational experience. Always keep in mind that when you fail, you still learn a lot.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
A little melancholy can also play a significant part in bringing positivity into our lives, just as a tadka (seasoning) in a vegetable can make a boring meal delightful. This is because Jupiter is in the first house. We might not be able to fully appreciate and take pleasure in happiness if we do not experience grief. In light of this, when you find yourself feeling down, make an effort to keep your composure and maintain as much of your health as you can this week. You are fully aware that if you are presently having financial benefits, it is possible that these gains may not continue at this time because Saturn is located in the ninth house. Therefore, it is to one's advantage to make prudent investments and to make preparations in advance for potential future financial issues. As a result, make intelligent investments with the money you've made. Through your participation in social events, you will have the opportunity to interact with a large number of significant people in society.
As a result, you should not allow these possibilities to pass you by and instead make an effort to make the most of them. It is imperative that you keep from disclosing any significant information or plans pertaining to your professional life to anybody. The possibility exists that you might divulge the desires of your heart to another individual, which might result in your own plans being utilised in a manner that is detrimental to you. During this week, a significant number of kids in your class will have feelings of envy due to your achievements, which may result in them turning against you and even inciting teachers to take action against you. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, you will need to work on improving your behaviour toward everyone and comprehending their every plot. Otherwise, you risk damaging your reputation in the eyes of other people.
Lucky Colour: Off White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
Your health will be in exceptionally good shape during this time, and as a result of your good health, you will be able to provide for the members of your family greatly. Your esteem and honour within the family are likely to improve as a result of your actions. When it comes to your health, this week is going to be favourable for you. It is possible that you could experience many financial challenges this week as a result of Saturn's placement in the eighth house of your moon sign. In spite of the fact that you do not want to indulge in excessive spending, there is a risk that you will do so, which may result in financial issues in the future.
It is important that you consult with other members of your family before making any adjustments to the configuration of your home environment during this week. Under any other circumstances, a choice that you were contemplating making for the sake of your family can end up turning them against you. It's possible that those born under this sign may have the desire to take a break from their work this week and spend some time at home with their siblings watching a movie or a match. This may have an effect on your reputation at work, despite the fact that it will help to cultivate love among your family. You might find yourself purchasing a new book that you already own this week, which could be a waste of money because you already have the book. Therefore, before you go out and buy anything educational, you should ensure that you have all you need.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
This week, you will have alleviation from injuries such as sprains, joint pain, and foot pain. The week ahead will be very beneficial for people who are above the age of 50. On the basis of your moon sign, Jupiter's position in the eleventh house may indicate that the beginning of the week will be favourable for your financial situation. On the other hand, you can find yourself spending money for some reason in the end, which would cause you to feel distressed. Utilise a planned approach to spending your money from the very beginning to the very finish. You may expect your family life to be filled with joy, tranquillity, and success throughout this week. You can decide to take your family on a journey to a place of worship or to visit a relative's home.
This week, those of your zodiac sign who are currently employed in international organisations are likely to gain a significant promotion or benefit as a result of Rahu's location in the sixth house, as indicated by your Moon sign. The people who are in charge of you at work will recognise and appreciate your efforts, and your coworkers will also be supportive. To summarise, the primary focus of this week is on students overcoming their shortcomings and moving forward with their lives. As a result, you ought to evaluate both your strong points and your weak points and then increase the amount of effort you put in correspondingly. In general, persons who put in a lot of effort will be rewarded with achievement during this time period, whereas students will frequently have to wait for better times.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
The placement of Saturn in the sixth house has the potential to assist you in maintaining good health during this week, as indicated by your Moon sign. Therefore, in order to keep your health in good condition in every aspect, you should surely engage in physical activity during this period. It is also essential that you comprehend that maintaining your health will not only assist you in remaining stress-free, but it will also lessen the likelihood of an infection occurring within the surroundings of your family. As a result of Rahu's position in the fifth house, which is ruled by your Moon sign, you should steer clear of making any investments in land or property this week because doing so could have disastrous consequences.
There is a possibility that this investment will result in financial losses and complications for the family's finances. During this week, you should make it a priority to direct your attention toward the requirements of your family members rather than your own necessities. A great number of continuing family problems that you were previously ignorant of will become more apparent to you as a result of this. You are going to be able to find time for yourself this week, despite the fact that you have a very hectic schedule. On the other hand, whenever you find yourself with some spare time, you should engage in some creative activity. In the coming week, a significant number of students are likely to be accepted into the institution or course of their choice. Not only will this improve their morale, but it will also considerably boost their self-confidence and courage by a large amount.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
As a result of Jupiter's position in the ninth house of your Moon sign, this week will not be particularly vibrant for you, and you will find that you are easily upset by seemingly insignificant matters. Because of your irritable disposition, you will need to take some time to calm down, or else it could be detrimental to your health. You are going to have financial gains this week as a result of Rahu's placement in the fourth house of your Moon sign; yet, you will be eager to spend them just as quickly as you accumulate them. As a result, you will need to watch out for any dangers in the future and concentrate on accumulating savings. This week, folks around you will be impressed by the knowledge you possess. The fact that you are a good person will, in particular, make it easier for you to attract someone of the opposite sex who lives in proximity to you.
This week, you will most likely have a pleasant talk with a coworker with whom you frequently dispute or with whom you do not get along too well. The fact that you are both working on a new and significant project together could be the result of this. Both of you will be viewed as ignoring all of your complaints and working together to achieve a common objective as a consequence of this. Students may experience difficulties in their academic pursuits this week as a result of the unexpected appearance of guests at their homes. They are not going to be concentrating on their studies during this time period because they will be seen spending most of their time with guests. It is possible that they will forget to complete their schoolwork as a result of this. For this reason, it is imperative that you make sure to devote some time to your studies in addition to spending time with your visitors.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Because Jupiter is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you must engage in some form of physical activity this week. You are aware that leading a healthy life is the most important factor in leading a nice and successful life. Therefore, keep this in mind and make it a priority to maintain your health. In the event that your money is taken, there is a chance that it happened. Therefore, make sure that your money is stored securely in a secure location, and do not give it to anybody else other than members of your immediate family. In the event that you are faced with a significant choice this week, you must consult with your family before making any final decisions.
It is possible that the decision you make on your own could be the source of some difficulties. In order to obtain better results, it is important to nurture peace within the family and to use the experience of the mature members of the family by seeking their counsel on every choice. Additionally, this period is alluding to the importance of self-evaluation, as well as comprehending your previous experiences and mistakes and gaining knowledge from them. However, the competition to outdo others in your work will prevent you from doing so, and the negative consequence of this will lead to you repeating mistakes that you have made in the past. Students who are born under your zodiac sign may be unable to take advantage of a great deal of educational chances this week, as indicated by your education horoscope. It is possible that this will result in increased hostility and irritability. For this reason, you will need to exercise self-control over your feelings and refrain from overthinking.
Lucky Colour: Soft Pink
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Considering that Ketu is currently located in the eighth house of your Moon sign, this week will be less good for your health than it would have been otherwise. Consequently, you should be mindful of the meals that you consume, avoiding foods that are spicy as much as possible, and you should also make yoga and exercise a regular part of your routine. It is imperative that you comprehend the fact that if you make effective use of your creative abilities, they will not only prove to be really advantageous, but they will also assist you in enhancing your financial condition, which will ultimately result in big advantages for you in the future. As the week progresses, you will demonstrate a high level of support for your family and friends.
On the other hand, you must not allow them to take advantage of your generosity. In that case, you can run into difficulties. Therefore, if you do not wish to collaborate with them in any activity, you must refrain from accepting their offer of assistance. Having a number of planets that are favourable to you in your zodiac sign is not a good thing for those who are working against you. While they will be active during this period, you will be successful in conquering them at every stage and turning them into your allies. This will allow you to progress through the game. This week, time will be waiting for you, as you might forget or misplace your primary topic book or notes, which could give you more mental tension than you would otherwise experience. It is possible that this will cause some tension and irritation about relatively little matters. For this reason, it is preferable to keep one's cool and work toward finding a solution rather than berating oneself.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
The placement of Saturn in the second house will be especially beneficial to your health, as indicated by the sign of the Moon. Because you are in such wonderful health, you will be able to provide exceptional care for the members of your family. Your esteem and honour within the family are likely to improve as a result of your actions. When it comes to your health, this week is going to be favourable for you. On account of Rahu's position in the first house, which is determined by the Moon sign, you have the potential to make substantial earnings from a key transaction this week. In light of this, you can also consider purchasing a valued item for yourself. Nevertheless, you will need to exercise caution because there is a possibility that the precious object could be misplaced or theft could occur. Significant monetary losses might be incurred as a consequence of this.
You are able to take an active interest in the chores around the house and assist other women who are present in the house this week. This will not only build your relationships with other members of the family, but it will also increase the respect and honour that you have inside the family environment. This week, there is a possibility that businesspeople may receive some positive news, which will cause you to feel ecstatic upon hearing it. It is highly possible that the mere act of hearing this news will motivate you to provide your subordinates with sweets. Giving them some additional money in addition to their income, along with some sweets, will only serve to boost the amount of respect they have for you in terms of this circumstance. You can experience some boredom while you are studying this week. It is for this reason that you might wish to take some time off and revitalise yourself by going on a trip or going on an expedition. Not only will this improve your ability to think critically, but it will also grant you the ability to concentrate even more intently on your academic sector.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
The placement of Rahu in the twelfth house of your Moon sign will ensure that you have an abundance of energy during the course of this week; however, you will still need to pay attention to the food that you consume. Food that is old and heavy should be avoided, as should skipping meals. Additionally, consume fruit as frequently as you can. The week may be one in which those who are working or studying away from home are required to spend money. On the spur of the moment, you can decide to throw a party or go on a trip at the insistence of your colleagues. This week, you will come to realise that your older siblings are providing you with more help than you anticipated.
By doing so, you will be able to triumph over any significant challenges. On the other hand, it is strongly recommended that you voice your worries to them without any reluctance. During this week, you will be effective in settling any disagreements that have occurred in the past with your superiors and subordinates at work, which will strengthen your ties with them. This will not only be beneficial to your image, but it will also enhance the likelihood that you will receive a raise in the future. It is anticipated that you will achieve a level of success in your academic sector that exceeds expectations, and this phase will lay the road for your future advancement. Students will attain their goals and objectives during this time period, as well as acquire a strong enthusiasm for participating in their academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number: 11