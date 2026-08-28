Raksha Bandhan 2026 Muhurat: Best Time To Tie Rakhi According To Vedic Astrology

What Is the Best Muhurat for Tying Rakhi in 2026?

For most of India, the best muhurat to tie Rakhi in 2026 is Friday, 28 August, from 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM IST. This is the main auspicious morning window before the Purnima tithi ends.

Important timing notes:

Raksha Bandhan falls on 28 August 2026 .

The Purnima tithi begins around 9:08–9:09 AM on 27 August and ends around 9:48–9:49 AM on 28 August .

Bhadra is reported to end before sunrise on 28 August, so it does not overlap with the recommended morning Rakhi ceremony time.

Location caveat:

Muhurat calculations can vary slightly by city, especially sunrise time. The 5:57 AM–9:48 AM window is the commonly published IST/New Delhi-based timing; if your family follows a local pandit or a regional Panchang, use that city-specific timing.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 at a Glance:

Festival Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Festival Tithi: Shravana Purnima

Purnima Begins: Approximately 9:08 AM on August 27

Purnima Ends: Approximately 9:48 AM on August 28

Bhadra: Ends before sunrise on August 28

Rakhi Muhurat: From local sunrise until the end of Purnima, according to local Panchang calculations.

For the most accurate local timing, consult a reliable city-specific Panchang.