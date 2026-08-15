Weekly Horoscope For August 16–22, 2026: Financial Gains For Aries, Career Wins For Leo And Aquarius

Weekly Horoscope ( August 16, 2026 - August 22, 2026): This weekly horoscope explores the major influences affecting different areas of life, including career, finances, health, relationships, family, education, and personal growth. It offers guidance on handling opportunities, overcoming challenges, making practical decisions, and maintaining balance throughout the week. The predictions also highlight possible financial gains, career developments, family matters, and educational opportunities that may shape the week ahead.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
You will be able to experience a positive image this week if you show appreciation for the achievements of others. By avoiding jealousy and making an effort to increase the morale of others, you will be able to accomplish this goal. The fact that Jupiter is currently located in the fourth house, which corresponds to your Moon sign, will eliminate any financial difficulties that have been affecting people who were born under your sign. During this time period, your zodiac sign is expected to be the recipient of a multitude of favourable prospects for financial gain, according to the weekly predictions. You will be able to triumph over any unfavourable circumstances that may come your way if you make the most of these possibilities. In the course of cleaning their homes this week, a great number of people might come across a valuable item that they had previously misplaced. You will have more possibilities to laugh and joke with members of your family as a result of this rehabilitation, which will bring an improvement in the atmosphere at home.
Your parents will feel proud of you during this time, which will help relieve the emotional tension that you are experiencing. Additionally, you will be able to assist younger members of your family with their academic pursuits. This week, Rahu's position in the eleventh house will increase your willpower under the influence of various fortunate planets, which will assist you in reaching new milestones in your professional life. This is according to the moon sign that you have. This is a really happy time for individuals who are employed and have a zodiac sign that is associated with this time period, since you will be offered a multitude of opportunities throughout this time. There is a good chance that this week will bring some good news to students who are born under this zodiac sign and have been fantasising about studying in another country. On the other hand, you will be required to have all of your documents in their entirety and to acquire comprehensive information regarding the college or school to which you are applying for admission. You are going to have to avoid errors or omissions in order to prevent yourself from missing out on opportunities.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
In light of the fact that Jupiter is currently located in the third house of your moon sign, you will need to make adjustments to your habit of overeating. During this period of time, you will be making a concerted attempt to break this undesirable pattern of behaviour. Exercising on a regular basis will help you maintain your health. In accordance with the configurations of the planets, those who were born under your Moon sign will have financial outcomes that are stronger than normal throughout this week. In addition, because Saturn is located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, it is highly probable that you will be presented with a multitude of wonderful opportunities to improve your social status and enhance your fortune.
In order to succeed this week, you will need to take a pragmatic attitude. When confronted with a challenging circumstance, it is important to refrain from expecting miracles from those who assist. Not that you are in danger, but rather that other people supporting you is something that you need to realise. During the course of this week, you will be observed consolidating your previous investments and making appropriate plans and strategies for your future. In such a scenario, before beginning any significant endeavour, you must seek the guidance of professionals, your father, or any other figure who resembles a father. The pupils who have been complaining about their ability to concentrate on their studies being easily distracted will have a particularly fortunate week. This week, not only will you be able to maintain your concentration on your studies, but your friends will also assist you in overcoming any challenges that may arise.
Lucky Colours: Deep Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This is a good moment to practise pranayama because Saturn is currently in the tenth house of your moon sign, which means that you can conquer many health problems by doing so. This week, instead of focusing your energy on an excessive number of duties, you should concentrate solely on the tasks that are really necessary. During the course of this week, anybody born under this zodiac sign, particularly ladies, will need to exercise extra caution when communicating with others and doing business transactions. As a result of the fact that you are a child, a member of your family might approach you for financial assistance, and you might not be able to say no to them, even if you would like not to. Do not communicate your feelings to any member of your family or any of your friends throughout this week. If you do not take precautions, they may take advantage of your trust and cause you harm.
Therefore, it will be to your advantage to keep the feelings that you are experiencing to yourself. It is possible that you may decide to take a vacation from your work this week since you will have the desire to catch up with some old pals. Nevertheless, a trip of this unexpected kind can cause many of your tasks to be disrupted. As a result, it is recommended that you create any arrangements while keeping in mind the deadlines that have been established for your assignments. There is a possibility that pupils will receive some reprimands from their parents or elders this week for their academic performance. As a result, you will experience feelings of unease during the entire week. As a result, you should steer clear of any activities that could potentially throw you off right from the start.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Rather than running on firm surfaces, you should try running on sand or mud while wearing running shoes if you're someone who runs frequently. Your feet will be protected from any negative consequences that this may have, and your stomach will be strengthened as a result. Not only will this help you maintain your health, but it will also assist you in overcoming any previous issues. Because to Ketu's position in the second house of your Moon sign, you should steer clear of any investments that are intended to be held for an extended period of time this week. The most beneficial course of action would be to go out and enjoy some joyful moments with your buddies. This will not only allow you to relax, but it will also provide you the chance to improve your cognitive capacities.
The tendency you have to exert control over members of your family, to force your standards on them, and to ignore what they have to say may backfire this week. This may result in disagreements with members of the family, which may then lead to accidental criticism. As a result of Saturn's position in the ninth house, which corresponds to your Moon sign, the collective impact of the planets will be favourable to your luck throughout this week. Through this, you will be able to effectively conquer some hurdles and obstacles in your profession that have never been seen before, and you will be able to make progress. The week ahead will be beneficial for students who are getting ready to enrol in higher education. At the beginning of this week, you will need to exert more effort; however, after that, you will be able to achieve greater marks with less effort.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
It is recommended that you refrain from travelling during this week because your health will continue to be in good shape. You may experience exhaustion and stress as a result of travelling. As a result, give it as little attention as you can. Because Saturn is currently located in the eighth house of your Moon sign, there is a possibility that you may receive unanticipated cash gains from the land or property that belongs to your family this week. On the other hand, you must not allow your excitement to get the better of you, even if it is by accident. In the event that this does not occur, your profits may convert into severe losses. There is a possibility that your family is dissatisfied with your messy lifestyle this week, which is causing conflict in the environment of your family. For this reason, it is highly recommended that you make the necessary adjustments to this habit and pay attention to your physical hygiene.
This week, in comparison to the weeks that came before it, will be beneficial to your professional life because Rahu is located in the first house of your Moon sign. Suddenly, if you are a businessman, you can find yourself in a position where you have the chance to meet new customers and investors and win them over. In the meantime, individuals who are employed will have their coworkers make an effort to better understand them during this time and will provide their full support and assistance. This week, there will be no disruptions to the educational experience of students who are born under your zodiac sign. This time appears to be especially fortunate for female students, particularly due to the fact that the transitory positions of numerous planets are anticipated to bring about favourable outcomes in both their personal and professional lives.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Your moon sign indicates that Saturn is currently in the seventh house; thus, in order to gain mental peace, you should address the factors that produce tension. It is only by this method that you will be able to keep your health and boost your energy levels. This is the week in which you will require this energy the most. Because Jupiter is located in the eleventh house, according to the sign of your Moon, people will take notice of your dedication and hard work, and as a result, you will most likely experience some substantial financial gain. However, your spouse will likely provide you with financial assistance and assist you in overcoming a challenging circumstance.
It's possible that your youngsters and older members of the family will be demanding more time for themselves this week. It is possible that they will become agitated if their requests are not met. You may be in a rush this week and make the mistake of thinking that your task is finished. As a result, you should refrain from delivering your paperwork to your superiors until you are very positive that everything is finished. The best course of action is to check each document twice. Students who were contemplating studying in another country are advised to exercise patience and keep up their diligent work throughout this week. When the week is over, there is a good chance that this will result in success. The odds are excellent.
Lucky Colour: Light Green
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This is going to be an especially favourable moment for your health because Ketu is currently located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign. Because you are in such wonderful health, you will be able to provide exceptional care for the members of your family. The respect and honour that you enjoy inside your family is likely to improve as a result of this. This next week is going to be beneficial to your health in general. Because Jupiter is currently located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, it is strongly recommended that you avoid engaging in any financial transactions that appear to be questionable. It is important to exercise caution from the very beginning and to refrain from engaging in any criminal acts because of the allure of a negligible sum of money.
The way you interact with your family will be particularly unsatisfactory this week, which may result in feelings of regret at the end of the current week. On the other hand, in spite of this regret, you will not be able to improve the relationship you have with your family. In the event that you make a mistake at a meeting at work, it is conceivable that you may come across as embarrassing in front of everyone. To overcome these challenges, however, you must ensure that each duty is completed in an exact and efficient manner. Students may have feelings of attraction toward a person of the opposite sex during this week, which may cause them to devote the majority of their time to thinking about that person. As a result, exercising self-control over your feelings will be the most crucial assignment for you to complete this week.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
You will be able to triumph over weakness this week if you consume meat. If you want to improve your digestion, it is recommended that you walk for around thirty minutes every day and eat meals that you have prepared at home rather than ordering food from a restaurant. People will take notice of your dedication and hard work this week because Jupiter is in the ninth house, which is your Moon sign. As a result, you may experience some financial gain as a result of this consideration. On the other hand, it is highly probable that your partner will provide you with financial assistance and assist you in overcoming a challenging circumstance. Beginning at the beginning of this week, you will need to focus your attention on the health of your parents because Rahu is currently located in the fourth house.
Spend some time with them, keep an eye on their health, and if required, accompany them to a reputable medical professional. This week, you will not receive the support of your superiors and coworkers, which will prevent you from completing all of your responsibilities and completing all of the tasks that have been assigned to you. It is possible that this will cause your career to come to a halt, and it may also result in an abrupt spike in mental stress. This week, your expertise and hard work will generate fantastic results, which will enhance your social status. If you have finished your studies and are seeking a job, this week represents a great opportunity for you. Nevertheless, you will need to make preparations right now in order to confront any future obstacles with bravery.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, Jupiter will be in the ninth house of your Moon sign, which means that you will have the opportunity to be alone and enjoy some moments of relaxation. For the sake of your health, you should make the most of this opportunity and go for a stroll every day. Slippers are not acceptable; you will need to use running shoes instead. You can make additional money this week if you make intelligent decisions. You will, however, need to devise an appropriate strategy and operate in accordance with it in order to accomplish this. During this week, your messy lifestyle may be causing your family members to feel uncomfortable, which may lead to conflict in the environment of your family.
For this reason, it is highly recommended that you make the necessary adjustments to this habit and pay attention to your physical hygiene. This week, your efforts and ideas will gain full support from your destiny, which is likely to offer your career a substantial boost. This is according to your career horoscope; you will receive full support from your destiny. In light of this, you should keep working hard to accomplish your objectives. Those who were born under your zodiac sign will not have to worry about any difficulties in their educational pursuits this week. You will emerge from this experience feeling revitalised and free of stress. Therefore, make the most of this opportunity and make an effort to devote some of your time to physical activities at the same time as you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
There is a possibility that stress related to work or the workplace will have an effect on your health this week because Ketu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. Because of this, you will be unable to give your complete attention to the task at hand. This is why you should make an effort to de-stress yourself as soon as possible. Despite the fact that the beginning of this week is advantageous for you financially, Saturn's placement in the third house of your Moon sign may result in financial expenses by the conclusion of the week, which will cause you to experience sorrow. Utilise a planned approach to spending your money from the very beginning to the very finish. This week, your actions may give the impression to others that you are having a lot of challenges in your personal life and that you are unhappy with your family situation.
As a result, you may feel as though you are being suffocated. It is possible that this conduct will make it harder for you to concentrate on the work that you are doing. In spite of the fact that you will want to discuss your ideas with others this week, your ideas and suggestions will not be given much consideration at work. During this time, you might experience a great deal of loneliness, and the momentum you've been building in your job might also slow down. This week, it is possible that a great number of students may become sidetracked by activities that are not related to their studies. This will make it more challenging for them to get the outcomes they want on the next examinations that they have scheduled. Therefore, make it a priority to devote as much of your attention as you can to your studies.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
Given that Saturn is currently located in the second house of your Moon sign, it is possible that you will encounter some minor health problems during this week. If, on the other hand, you do not experience any serious ailments during this time, you will be in a very fortunate position. Despite this, you should not ignore your health and should strive to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle by routinely engaging in activities such as yoga, meditation, and physical activity. This week, you will unexpectedly acquire money from fresh sources, which will bring joy to your mind. This is because Rahu is located in the first house of your moon sign, which positions it in the sign of Cancer. You can also make plans to bring presents for the younger members of your family when you return home, which will not only boost your positivity but also allow you to bring them back with you.
During the course of this week, you will encounter a substantial number of circumstances in which your family and friends will be there for you like pillars of support. The moment that you are going through will be a time when your family and friends will be there to support you. During this week, it is possible that someone at work will suddenly examine the work that you have done. Consequently, in the event that you make any errors in your work, the negative effects of such errors will be readily apparent to you in terms of your career. It is therefore important to avoid rushing into each and every piece of work and to properly accomplish it. During this week, students who are studying for competitive examinations may have exceptional success. Your competitive spirit will increase throughout this time, which is another reason why this period of time will prove to be extremely advantageous for kids who are seeking high school or college degrees.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
As a result of Rahu's position in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, you may experience difficulties with your health throughout the course of this weekly period. There is a possibility that this will keep you from taking pleasure in life, and it is also possible that your health may not be in the best of shape this week, which will cause difficulties for members of your family, particularly your partner. Because Ketu is currently located in the sixth house of your Moon sign, you are going to be pleasantly surprised by the financial gains that you make this week. Your current financial status will be greatly improved as a result of this, and as a consequence, you might even choose to provide financial assistance to a member of your family.
During this week, you will be observed taking complete responsibility for the health of your family members. During this time, any remaining disagreements within the family will also be totally handled, which will allow you to take pleasure in scrumptious meals prepared at home. According to your career horoscope, businesspeople born under this sign will experience a sense of relief from upheaval and will gain a great deal of acclaim and advancement this week. Luck will be on your side, allowing you to accomplish favourable results even with a small amount of effort. Students, who are typically recognised for their high levels of energy, will experience a decrease in their level of enthusiasm during this week. Consequently, it is possible that you will be unable to concentrate on your academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 12