Weekly Horoscope For August 16–22, 2026: Financial Gains For Aries, Career Wins For Leo And Aquarius

Your parents will feel proud of you during this time, which will help relieve the emotional tension that you are experiencing. Additionally, you will be able to assist younger members of your family with their academic pursuits. This week, Rahu's position in the eleventh house will increase your willpower under the influence of various fortunate planets, which will assist you in reaching new milestones in your professional life. This is according to the moon sign that you have. This is a really happy time for individuals who are employed and have a zodiac sign that is associated with this time period, since you will be offered a multitude of opportunities throughout this time. There is a good chance that this week will bring some good news to students who are born under this zodiac sign and have been fantasising about studying in another country. On the other hand, you will be required to have all of your documents in their entirety and to acquire comprehensive information regarding the college or school to which you are applying for admission. You are going to have to avoid errors or omissions in order to prevent yourself from missing out on opportunities.