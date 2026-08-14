Same Birth, Different Dates: Why India And Pakistan Mark Independence Days Separately

Both India and Pakistan observe their 80th Independence Day this week. The milestone comes 79 years after the end of British colonial rule. Despite sharing the same legal origin, the two neighbouring countries celebrate Independence Day on different dates.
Pakistan observes it on August 14, while India marks it on August 15, although the documentary record shows that both countries became independent at the same time.
The shared birth of the two nations stems from the Indian Independence Act, 1947. The legislation, introduced in the British Parliament on July 4, 1947, and passed into law on July 15, stated, “As from the fifteenth day of August, nineteen hundred and forty-seven, two independent Dominions shall be set up in India, to be known respectively as India and Pakistan.”
Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, who signed off on the documents that created the two countries and partitioned Bengal and Punjab, chose the mid-August timeline for a specific reason. He settled on August 15 because it was the second anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.
Viceroy's Tight Schedule
Scheduling constraints, however, altered the formal transfer of power. Mountbatten told Pakistan's Constituent Assembly on August 14: “Tomorrow, the government of the new dominion of Pakistan will rest in your hands.”
He administered the official oath of independence to Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi that day. As Philip Ziegler, Mountbatten's official biographer, records in Mountbatten: The Official Biography, the Viceroy administered Pakistan's oath first.
Mountbatten then flew to Delhi the same evening for India's formal ceremony on August 15. Later that night, a resolution was passed proclaiming India's independence and inviting him to become the country's first governor-general. The Broadlands Archives at the University of Southampton confirm this sequence.
Logistics dictated the unusual arrangement. Mountbatten could not transfer power to India first on August 15 and then travel to Karachi. By then, he would already have become India's governor-general, leaving him unable to represent the British Crown in Pakistan.
Historian K.K. Aziz addressed this chronological discrepancy in Murder of History. “But that does not mean that Pakistan gained its independence on 14th August. The Indian Independence Act did not provide for it,” Aziz said, as reported by Hindustan Times.
Faith, Clocks, Stamps
The initial declarations remained aligned with the legally mandated date. Muhammad Ali Jinnah addressed the nation on radio on August 15 and called it the “birthday of the independent and sovereign state of Pakistan”.
Religious timing also influenced the eventual change in date. The intervening night between August 14 and 15 in 1947 coincided with the 27th night of Ramadan in 1366 Hijri. The evening, known as Laylat al-Qadr, holds immense religious significance for the newly formed Muslim-majority state.
Geography and standard time further complicated the timing. Pakistan operates in a time zone 30 minutes behind India. As a result, midnight in Delhi on August 15 was 11:30 pm in Karachi on August 14.
The administration formalised the change the following year. Pakistan's cabinet, under Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, officially designated August 14 as Independence Day in 1948. No written minutes of that meeting are publicly known.
Despite the formal change, the original legal date of August 15 remained visible on Pakistan's first commemorative postage stamps.