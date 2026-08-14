Partition Remembrance Day: The Horrors that Cannot Be Forgotten, But Must Be Learnt From

It is my clear belief that just as the decision to partition Bengal taken by the British in 1905 could be reversed in 1911, the Partition of India in 1947 could also have been prevented — had the political will of that time been firm enough to insist that the British grant independence first, leaving India to chart its own course forward. That pressure was not applied. In a way, we gave in to the British, and we're still paying the price for it today: a permanent adversary in the form of Pakistan, which has constantly made malicious efforts to destabilise India ever since.