Column | India Managed a Hundred Mutinies; More Are Around The Corner: GK Pillai

It is time to relearn the lessons of history. What worries me today is different. It is the rise of Hindutva, the move towards a Hindu rashtra and the decline in the fundamental democratic values of tolerance and understanding. The doctrine that carried India through its first 70 years depended on the state being willing to accommodate identity—to let people be different inside the Union rather than demanding that they be the same. If we cannot take all our citizens forward, we will face greater threats to internal security in the years ahead.