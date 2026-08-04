Column | My Idea of India is Where Policing Thrives Without Becoming Coercion: Kiran Bedi

We need to move away from the traditional and inherited colonial way of dealing with student protests. Other protests can follow for examination. But student-protest response brooks no delay on how the governments of the day, rework, train, deploy and respond. I am proposing a graded, dialogue-first model of protest management where unarmed, youth-based civil-defence teams serve as the first responders, followed by civil police, and only in extreme cases, specialised riot control units. The aim is to stop the distraction, reduce conflict, prevent escalation and rebuild and maintain the trust between citizens and the State. The proposal seeks to ensure that management of the student demonstration in which policing is seen as protection, dialogue and service to democracy.