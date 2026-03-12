Column | C. Rangarajan & N.R. Bhanumurthy on Rethinking India’s Development Strategy for Economic Growth

In the context of global developments, India must focus on improving its productivity and competitiveness. There could be some lessons here from China and Vietnam. On productivity, a simple estimate of Incremental Capital Output Ratio (ICOR) suggests that it is at around five and this needs to be improved, i.e., lower the ICOR. The KLEMS data suggests that although India’s recent productivity growth is almost at par with China’s growth and in some years, higher, India has to do a lot of catching up. On competitiveness, the global indices (world competitiveness rankings place India at 41 among 69 economies) do suggest some improvement largely due to a few institutional reforms initiated recently. However, to achieve the Viksit Bharat target, there is a need for a lot more structural reforms in the factor markets as well as significant investments in physical and social infrastructure. Another area that India needs to focus on is knowledge and innovation. The recent South Korea and China models with ranks four and 10 in the WIPO Global Innovation Index, respectively, (India at 38th rank), suggest a strong positive correlation between innovation and competitiveness. This is one clear area where India could do a great deal more. Focusing on innovation becomes even more crucial in the present context of de-globalisation. While reverting to fair and free global trade with better global governance is an ideal and optimal solution, the recent episodes do not appear to ensure such conditions in the near future. The second-best solution is to enter into regional trade agreements, supplemented by domestic production of critical goods and services in an environment of enhanced productivity and competitiveness.