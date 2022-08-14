Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Home National

JMI Organises Exhibition On 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Jamia Millia Islamia (Representational Image)

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 9:10 pm

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Sunday organised an exhibition here to observe the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.

JMI vice chancellor Najma Akhtar inaugurated the exhibition titled 'Recalling the Horrors of the British Rule in Pictorial & Poetic Afflictions' at the university's Premchand Achieves and Literary Centre. The exhibition will continue till August 31.

In a statement, the university said the exhibition recalls major events, including the arrival of East India Company, the 1857 mutiny, the Madras plague, Bengal famine and the horrors of partition apart from sacrifices of Indian revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad and Ashfaqullah Khan through pictorial and poetic panels.

Akhtar said the present generation should know the people who sacrificed their lives for Independence and this exhibition is an effort to recall the horrible events over the many years under British rule. 

"The story of the freedom struggle has been narrated in these poems and some of them were banned by the Britishers and many other poetic expressions written by renowned poets. The present generation should know about it," Akhtar, who also flagged off a marathon, added.

-With PTI Input

